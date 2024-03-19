NSW Police Dismiss Watchdog's Recommendations for Use of Force Protocol Revisions

New South Wales police have stood firm against the state's law enforcement conduct commission's urging for revised training and protocols on the use of force, particularly in relation to handcuffing children. This decision follows the commission's Operation Mantus report, which criticized the current police training and called for continuous officer education.

Rejection of Recommendations

The NSW police force has dismissed four out of 19 recommendations from the Operation Mantus report, asserting that their existing police handbook and use of force manual offer "clear and sufficient guidance" on the application of police powers. This includes justifying the use of force and the protocol for obtaining medical assistance for individuals injured by police action, which the force argues is adequately addressed in current procedures.

Operation Mantus Findings

Operation Mantus was initiated following the arrest and subsequent hospitalization of a 14-year-old boy by plainclothes officers in Northern NSW. The commission's report questioned the legality of the arrest, highlighting the absence of body-worn cameras and the possible compromise of the teenager's right to silence. Despite these findings, the NSW police force contends that their training and protocols do not require adjustments.

Legislative Context and Public Scrutiny

The police's stance comes amidst legislative debates over new laws aimed at tightening bail conditions for teenage offenders, reflecting a broader scrutiny of police use of force in NSW. High-profile cases and subsequent reports by the Lecc criticizing the force's treatment of Aboriginal people have fueled this scrutiny, underscoring a growing concern over policing practices in the state.

This decision by the NSW police to reject key recommendations from the Operation Mantus report not only highlights the challenges in reforming law enforcement practices but also sets the stage for ongoing debates over the balance between police authority and individual rights. As the state grapples with these complex issues, the response from the police force signals a significant hurdle in the push for systemic change.