NSW Launches Water Safety Campaign Amid Rising Drowning Deaths

In response to an alarming increase in drowning deaths, New South Wales (NSW) has initiated a comprehensive campaign to bolster water safety. The state has reported over 40 fatal water incidents since December 1, underscoring the urgent need for preventive measures and heightened awareness. The campaign, designed to reach a broad audience of residents and visitors, underscores the necessity of vigilance and safe practices when partaking in water-related activities.

The Float to Survive Initiative

The Randwick and Waverley Councils have partnered with the University of NSW Beach Safety Research Group to launch a pilot water safety campaign titled ‘Float to Survive.’ The campaign encourages promoting floating as a crucial survival strategy for swimmers in distress. The initiative’s effectiveness has been evaluated and confirmed by the head of the Beach Safety Research Group.

A Reaction to a Disturbing Trend

This campaign is a response to a distressing trend of drownings in Australia. With over 40 drownings reported since the onset of December, the state has recognized a pressing need to address water safety urgently. The ‘Float to Survive’ campaign is one of the many steps the NSW government is taking to ensure public safety.

Commitment to Public Health

This initiative reflects the NSW government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and preventing further water-related fatalities. By promoting awareness and safety practices, the government aims to significantly reduce the number of fatal water incidents and ensure safer water-related activities for everyone.