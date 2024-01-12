en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

NSW Launches Water Safety Campaign Amid Rising Drowning Deaths

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
NSW Launches Water Safety Campaign Amid Rising Drowning Deaths

In response to an alarming increase in drowning deaths, New South Wales (NSW) has initiated a comprehensive campaign to bolster water safety. The state has reported over 40 fatal water incidents since December 1, underscoring the urgent need for preventive measures and heightened awareness. The campaign, designed to reach a broad audience of residents and visitors, underscores the necessity of vigilance and safe practices when partaking in water-related activities.

The Float to Survive Initiative

The Randwick and Waverley Councils have partnered with the University of NSW Beach Safety Research Group to launch a pilot water safety campaign titled ‘Float to Survive.’ The campaign encourages promoting floating as a crucial survival strategy for swimmers in distress. The initiative’s effectiveness has been evaluated and confirmed by the head of the Beach Safety Research Group.

A Reaction to a Disturbing Trend

This campaign is a response to a distressing trend of drownings in Australia. With over 40 drownings reported since the onset of December, the state has recognized a pressing need to address water safety urgently. The ‘Float to Survive’ campaign is one of the many steps the NSW government is taking to ensure public safety.

Commitment to Public Health

This initiative reflects the NSW government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and preventing further water-related fatalities. By promoting awareness and safety practices, the government aims to significantly reduce the number of fatal water incidents and ensure safer water-related activities for everyone.

0
Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Renowned fast bowler, Jhye Richardson, has been ruled out of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) due to a severe left side strain. This injury has dealt a significant blow to his team, the Perth Scorchers, as they vie for the league title. A setback not only for the team but also for Richardson’s anticipated
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Australian Luxury Property Market 2024: Record Sales and Strong Demand Anticipated
7 mins ago
Australian Luxury Property Market 2024: Record Sales and Strong Demand Anticipated
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition
46 mins ago
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition
Fatal Head-On Collision in Sydney's West Triggers Traffic Chaos and Urgent Investigation
4 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision in Sydney's West Triggers Traffic Chaos and Urgent Investigation
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
6 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Mystery Surrounds Severe Burns Case in NSW: Police Seek Public Assistance
6 mins ago
Mystery Surrounds Severe Burns Case in NSW: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
58 seconds
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
58 seconds
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
2 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
3 mins
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
4 mins
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
4 mins
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
5 mins
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
5 mins
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
6 mins
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app