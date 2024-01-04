NSW Government’s Plan to Demolish Glebe Housing Block Ignites Controversy

In a polarizing decision, the NSW government has announced plans to demolish a 35-year-old public housing unit block in Glebe, near the greyhound racetrack. This move forms a part of a redevelopment project aimed at the construction of 26 additional homes in the area. Residents and local community groups, however, have expressed their opposition, arguing that the building, located at 82 Wentworth Park Road, is too new to be torn down.

Concerns Over Further Delay in State Housing

The opposing parties are concerned that the time required to demolish and rebuild will further exacerbate the long waiting list for state housing which, as of November, has over 57,000 households. Despite these concerns, the majority of the block is currently empty as Housing NSW has been relocating residents in anticipation of the demolition, scheduled for mid-year.

Approval Despite Split Opinions

The City of Sydney Local Planning Panel was divided over endorsing the development application. Despite this, the application was ultimately supported and approved when chair Abigail Goldberg cast the deciding vote in favor. The government maintains that the plan meets solar access requirements and will result in a better mix of housing on the site. Waiting list data shows that Glebe urgently needs more accessible studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Cost Comparison of Proposed Plans

A review of the costs associated with the community proposal found that it would cost $25.7 million for 24 dwellings, while the department’s plan will cost a slightly lower $25.6 million for 43 homes. This implies that the government’s plan is not only more cost-effective but also caters to a larger population, thus addressing the housing shortage in the area to a greater extent.