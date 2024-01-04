en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

NSW Government’s Plan to Demolish Glebe Housing Block Ignites Controversy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
NSW Government’s Plan to Demolish Glebe Housing Block Ignites Controversy

In a polarizing decision, the NSW government has announced plans to demolish a 35-year-old public housing unit block in Glebe, near the greyhound racetrack. This move forms a part of a redevelopment project aimed at the construction of 26 additional homes in the area. Residents and local community groups, however, have expressed their opposition, arguing that the building, located at 82 Wentworth Park Road, is too new to be torn down.

Concerns Over Further Delay in State Housing

The opposing parties are concerned that the time required to demolish and rebuild will further exacerbate the long waiting list for state housing which, as of November, has over 57,000 households. Despite these concerns, the majority of the block is currently empty as Housing NSW has been relocating residents in anticipation of the demolition, scheduled for mid-year.

Approval Despite Split Opinions

The City of Sydney Local Planning Panel was divided over endorsing the development application. Despite this, the application was ultimately supported and approved when chair Abigail Goldberg cast the deciding vote in favor. The government maintains that the plan meets solar access requirements and will result in a better mix of housing on the site. Waiting list data shows that Glebe urgently needs more accessible studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Cost Comparison of Proposed Plans

A review of the costs associated with the community proposal found that it would cost $25.7 million for 24 dwellings, while the department’s plan will cost a slightly lower $25.6 million for 43 homes. This implies that the government’s plan is not only more cost-effective but also caters to a larger population, thus addressing the housing shortage in the area to a greater extent.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Covert Speed Camera in Adelaide Ignites Controversy
In a recent incident that has sparked controversy, a mobile speed camera was discovered hidden under a camouflage tarp among trees and shrubbery in West Lakes, Adelaide. The covert device, which had been placed without any signage or warning, was spotted by a passerby and shared online, igniting a fiery debate about the legality and
Covert Speed Camera in Adelaide Ignites Controversy
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
5 mins ago
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
6 mins ago
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
Tasmania's Blacksmith Cafe & Grill's Unique 'I Don't Care' Kids' Meal Wins Over Adults
2 mins ago
Tasmania's Blacksmith Cafe & Grill's Unique 'I Don't Care' Kids' Meal Wins Over Adults
Heavy Rain in Townsville: A Boon for Greenery, a Bane for Roads
4 mins ago
Heavy Rain in Townsville: A Boon for Greenery, a Bane for Roads
Flinders Ranges: A Top Travel Destination for 2024
4 mins ago
Flinders Ranges: A Top Travel Destination for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
1 min
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
2 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
4 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
5 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
5 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
6 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
6 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
6 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
6 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app