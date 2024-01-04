en English
Australia

NSW Government’s Controversial Demolition Plan for Glebe Public Housing Stirs Debate

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
The New South Wales government’s plan to demolish a 35-year-old public housing unit block located at 82 Wentworth Park Road in Glebe, in order to pave the way for new homes, has stirred a significant controversy. The government’s agenda is to reconstruct on the site, thereby increasing the housing capacity by introducing 26 additional residences. The decision, however, has met with criticism from residents and community groups who argue that a building barely three decades old is too new to warrant demolition. They caution that the reconstruction process will only add to the already extensive housing waiting list in the state.

Relocation of Tenants and Division of Opinions

Amidst the controversy, most tenants of the building have been evicted, with Housing NSW reassuring that they will be relocated to nearby areas. The City of Sydney Local Planning Panel found itself in a quandary over the issue, with opinions divided on whether or not to endorse the development application. Concerns were raised about the feasibility and sustainability of the project, with debates intensifying over the government’s plan.

Alternate Proposals and Cost Factors

Contributing to the discussion, architect Hector Abrahams and the Glebe Society proposed a renovation of the existing block to increase density and accessibility standards, rather than a complete rebuild. This suggestion was overshadowed by the government’s defense of its plan, which it claims meets solar access requirements and will result in a better mix of housing on the site. A comparative review found that the community’s proposal would entail a cost of $25.7 million for 24 dwellings, while the government’s plan is set to cost $25.6 million, promising 43 homes in return.

Public Housing Waiting Lists and Innovation

It is worth noting that the NSW government had previously abandoned plans to redevelop another public housing estate in Glebe. Presently, there are over 57,000 households on the state’s waiting lists for public housing. The architect argues that the current block reflects a time when public housing was an innovative urban design and hence should be spared from demolition. This decision by the government, therefore, not only impacts the residents but also questions the value of architectural innovation in public housing.

Australia
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

