NSW Government Welcomes 182 Graduates to its Annual Training Program

The New South Wales (NSW) government is set to kick off its annual graduate training program with a total intake of 182 graduates. This figure marks a reduction from the previous year's high of 285 graduates. The selected graduates, chosen from a significant applicant pool of 4,000, will undergo an 18-month training program, with the exception of those in the social work stream who will complete two placements.

Graduates Across Various Streams

The graduates will be dispersed across 28 different agencies within the NSW government. The division of graduates is as follows: 103 in the primary stream, 22 in engineering, 21 in digital, 19 in legal, and 17 in social work. Notably, a mere 6% of these graduates will be positioned in regional NSW.

The primary stream allows the graduates the luxury of selecting their areas of interest, ranging from analytics to policy work. This flexibility ensures that graduates can tailor their training to their specific career goals and interests.

Opportunities for Specialized Graduates

Law graduates have an additional opportunity to earn their Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice, a necessary qualification for practising solicitors. Meanwhile, graduates in the digital stream will play crucial roles in the development and delivery of government digital services. Engineering graduates will find themselves involved in a variety of projects, including those related to health and transport.

Social work graduates, on the other hand, will be on a career track to become NSW caseworkers, a critical role within the social work sector.

Intake Numbers Reflect Workforce Strategy

According to the spokesperson for the NSW Public Service commissioner, the intake numbers are determined by the demand for new talent within NSW government agencies. This strategy reflects the NSW government's workforce strategy and talent pipeline needs, ensuring the right mix of fresh talent and experienced professionals to drive the public sector forward.