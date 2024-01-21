NSW Government Teams Up with Monash University: Aims to Use AI to Protect Vulnerable Children

The government of New South Wales (NSW) and Monash University are joining forces in a groundbreaking research initiative. The primary goal: to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model capable of predicting risks for children and young people in out-of-home care. This ambitious project, overseen by the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), is aptly named 'Tools of Intelligent Practice.'

Pioneering AI in Child Protection

The project is currently in its proof-of-concept phase, set to continue for another 12 months. The AI system being developed is not intended to replace the judgments of caseworkers. Instead, it is designed to be a decision support tool, aiding frontline child protection practitioners in identifying risk factors that could potentially compromise the safety and wellbeing of children under state care.

Addressing Vulnerability with Technology

Children in out-of-home care represent a particularly vulnerable demographic. They are disproportionately exposed to abuse and neglect, which can result in developmental delays and mental health issues. This AI research hopes to mitigate these risks by using technology to provide timely interventions.

Upholding Privacy in AI Research

The research utilizes the Human Services Dataset, a collection of de-identified data from various government agencies. Personal identifiers such as names, dates of birth, and addresses are deliberately excluded to protect individual privacy.

AI and the Parliamentary Inquiry

The project was disclosed in a submission to the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into AI scheduled for March. The inquiry will explore several pilot projects undertaken by NSW government agencies, with this child protection initiative being one of them. Preliminary findings from the AI project suggest an impressive 87 percent efficacy in predicting negative outcomes for children in out-of-home care. Ultimately, the goal is to leverage real-time data to improve service planning and delivery by accurately assessing the risk levels of children.