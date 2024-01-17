NSW Government Introduces Online Renewal for Working with Children Check

In a significant stride towards the digitization of critical public services, the New South Wales (NSW) Government has launched an online renewal option for the mandatory Working with Children Check (WWCC). This move aims at facilitating teachers, childcare workers, and volunteers, allowing them to renew their WWCC in about 10 minutes from their homes or offices.

Advertisment

Embracing Digital Transformation

This new online service stands as a stark contrast to the traditional method of renewal, which could take up to an hour. It is particularly beneficial to the approximately 1.9 million WWCC holders in NSW, especially those residing in regional areas. Since its launch in the previous year, the online option has been utilized by over 3000 individuals, garnering a 98% positive feedback.

Advanced Facial Verification Technology

Advertisment

The online process leverages advanced facial verification technology, integrated with a 'liveness check' to authenticate identities accurately. This approach eliminates the need for physical documents or cards, further expediting the renewal process. It is important to note that the photographs used in the verification process are destroyed after the check to ensure privacy and prevent fraudulent activities.

Maintaining Traditional Methods

While the online renewal option is voluntary, the NSW Government continues to accept in-person applications at Service NSW centers. This dual approach caters to individuals who prefer traditional methods and those who wish to embrace digital convenience.

Minister Jihad Dib highlighted the efficiency and security of the new system, while Executive Director Lenka Bradovkova emphasized the convenience of renewing the WWCC digitally without the need to present documents in person. The online renewal option is a crucial part of the NSW Government's broader digital identity initiative.