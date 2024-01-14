NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services

Delivering on a 2023 election commitment, the Minns Government in New South Wales (NSW) is poised to deploy 125 new paramedics to various regional areas to bolster ambulance services. These paramedics, upon the conclusion of a six-week induction program, will be assigned to towns including Lismore, Mudgee, and Goulburn, marking a tangible step in fulfilling the government’s promise to strengthen the regional ambulance workforce.

A Promise Made, A Promise Fulfilled

This move is part of the government’s broader effort to improve healthcare in less metropolitan parts of the state. It follows a substantial $500 million pay agreement that was finalized in the previous year. The injection of new paramedic staff is anticipated to commence service in these regional locations by the end of the month.

Increased Workforce, Improved Healthcare

The NSW Government plans to roll out a total of 500 new paramedics over a four-year period. This initiative is one of many geared towards building a robust and supported regional workforce, improving healthcare access in regional communities. The Health Services Union has strongly advocated for more regional paramedics and has worked in close collaboration with the government on this project.

A Shared Commitment to Quality Healthcare

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, highlighted the importance of retaining existing paramedics while increasing numbers in areas of need, especially in rural and regional NSW. The NSW Ambulance Chief Executive also expressed enthusiasm about the increase in the paramedic workforce. This expansion is seen as a significant stride in the capacity to provide high-quality care to patients across the state.