en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services

Delivering on a 2023 election commitment, the Minns Government in New South Wales (NSW) is poised to deploy 125 new paramedics to various regional areas to bolster ambulance services. These paramedics, upon the conclusion of a six-week induction program, will be assigned to towns including Lismore, Mudgee, and Goulburn, marking a tangible step in fulfilling the government’s promise to strengthen the regional ambulance workforce.

A Promise Made, A Promise Fulfilled

This move is part of the government’s broader effort to improve healthcare in less metropolitan parts of the state. It follows a substantial $500 million pay agreement that was finalized in the previous year. The injection of new paramedic staff is anticipated to commence service in these regional locations by the end of the month.

Increased Workforce, Improved Healthcare

The NSW Government plans to roll out a total of 500 new paramedics over a four-year period. This initiative is one of many geared towards building a robust and supported regional workforce, improving healthcare access in regional communities. The Health Services Union has strongly advocated for more regional paramedics and has worked in close collaboration with the government on this project.

A Shared Commitment to Quality Healthcare

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, highlighted the importance of retaining existing paramedics while increasing numbers in areas of need, especially in rural and regional NSW. The NSW Ambulance Chief Executive also expressed enthusiasm about the increase in the paramedic workforce. This expansion is seen as a significant stride in the capacity to provide high-quality care to patients across the state.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Australia Grapples with $33 Billion Annual Loss to Increasingly Sophisticated Cyberattacks
Australia’s virtual frontier is under siege. The country is grappling with increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, with the economic toll estimated at a staggering $33 billion annually. The breadth and complexity of these cyber threats have left institutions scrambling and business leaders deeply concerned. High-Profile Breaches From Medibank to Optus, Latitude Financial to DP World, and the
Australia Grapples with $33 Billion Annual Loss to Increasingly Sophisticated Cyberattacks
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
10 mins ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
The Stationary Ford Laser of Sydney Road: An Unraveled Mystery
12 mins ago
The Stationary Ford Laser of Sydney Road: An Unraveled Mystery
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership
4 mins ago
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
5 mins ago
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
9 mins ago
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
9 seconds
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
3 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
4 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
5 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
5 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
5 mins
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
5 mins
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
5 mins
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
6 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
35 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app