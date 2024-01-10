en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

NSW Government Announces $500 Rebate for Families with Three-Year-Olds in Long-Term Daycare

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
NSW Government Announces $500 Rebate for Families with Three-Year-Olds in Long-Term Daycare

In an unprecedented move, the government of New South Wales (NSW) has announced a $500 rebate for families with three-year-old children enrolled in long-term daycare centres. This initiative, which is set to commence in 2024, forms part of the state government’s larger commitment to bolstering childcare and preschool education.

State’s Bid to Alleviate Financial Burden

This rebate comes in addition to the existing $2,000 rebates that are in place for four- and five-year-old children. The primary intention behind this rebate, as emphasized by NSW Premier Chris Minns, is to provide financial relief to families feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living and childcare.

Enhancing Child Developmental Outcomes

Notably, this initiative is not just about easing financial burdens. It also highlights the state’s focus on enhancing children’s developmental outcomes. Minns underscored the significance of early childhood education and its impact on children’s performance in primary and high school. He emphasized that spending more time in early childhood education leads to better academic outcomes in the long run.

A Two-Year Trial to Test the Waters

The rebate is set to be a two-year trial, during which an estimated 64,000 families with three-year-old children in eligible preschool programs will benefit. The trial, a key part of the NSW government’s 2023-24 budget commitment, aims to make early childhood education and care more affordable and accessible. The trial came into effect on 1 January 2024, providing a welcome relief from the cost-of-living pressures for households across NSW.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
28 seconds ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Radio personalities Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box, two long-time friends, have recently enjoyed a beach day with their children at the idyllic Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. Amid the golden sands and azure waves, the two friends were captured in candid moments with their kids, seemingly unaffected by the whispers of a professional rift in the radio
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
12 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
18 mins ago
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
1 min ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
5 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
9 mins ago
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
29 seconds
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
37 seconds
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
1 min
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
2 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
2 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
3 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app