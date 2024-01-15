NSW Crime Commission Report Reveals Culture of Violence in Organized Crime

The New South Wales (NSW) Crime Commission's annual report has shed light on the deeply rooted culture of violence within the state's organized crime circles. Drug overlords, with fortunes swelling up to an estimated $100 million, are resorting to increasingly savage methods to control the thriving drug trade. These tactics include heinous acts of torture and kidnapping, all fueled by Australia's booming $10 billion per year illicit drug market.

War Within Syndicates

The local malefactors are fiercely competing with global drug cartels for dominance. The report provides chilling accounts of the torture inflicted upon kidnapping victims, with gruesome methods such as tooth extractions and finger mutilations. To escalate the terror, photographs of the mutilated victims are disseminated to demand ransoms.

High Profits Despite Drop in Prices

Despite a substantial drop in the wholesale price of cocaine due to an oversupply, the profit margins remain significantly high. This lucrative business has led to the advent of innovative smuggling methodologies. Criminals are now using large ships to transport drugs near the coastlines and employing specialist divers to retrieve the contraband.

Professional Services for Organized Crime

Another alarming revelation from the report is the use of professional services by these criminal syndicates. These include hit squads hired for executing homicide contracts and logistics specialists deployed to facilitate drug trafficking. The report also cites instances where innocent bystanders have been caught in the crossfire. A case in point is the tragic deaths of Amy al Hazouri and Lametta Fadlallah, who were innocently gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Revesby in August 2022.

Law Enforcement's Pursuit

The NSW Police, in collaboration with federal and international law enforcement agencies, are actively pursuing these criminal networks. A significant breakthrough was the extradition of Masood Zakaria, an alleged crime kingpin. Despite these determined efforts, the drug trade persists, with methamphetamine being the most consumed illicit drug in the state. The criminals continue to outwit the authorities, finding novel ways to evade capture and perpetuate their operations.