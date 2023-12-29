NRMA Reveals 2023 Petrol Prices: Brisbane Most Expensive, Perth Cheapest

The National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA) has unveiled the 2023 data showcasing Australia’s petrol prices, which casts a spotlight on the city-wise cost differences for regular unleaded petrol. Topping the chart as the most expensive city is Brisbane, with the average price per litre hitting a staggering $1.93. Canberra, Hobart, and Melbourne trailed not too far behind. In contrast, Perth emerged as the city offering the lowest petrol prices, pegged at $1.83 per litre, with Adelaide being the second most affordable.

Global Oil Prices and the Australian Economy

The report underscores the significant impact of global oil price volatility on Australian family budgets and the broader economy. The crisis was further fueled by the war in Ukraine, which triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices compared to 2021. Australians witnessed a pronounced increase in petrol prices over the year. Brisbane’s prices soared by 21.7%, while Adelaide’s escalated by nearly 26% from the previous year.

Transparency and Reforms in Fuel Pricing

Peter Khoury, the NRMA spokesperson, stressed the importance of transparency in fuel pricing. He applauded the roll-out of real-time data reforms across Australia, aiding consumers in locating the cheapest fuel locally. Designed to bolster competition among service stations, these reforms are expected to provide some respite to Australian families and businesses grappling with financial stress during these challenging times.