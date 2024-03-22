NRL Icon Mike McLean Lists Gina Rinehart's Former Queensland Tropical Estate for Sale

Former NRL star Mike McLean is parting ways with a sprawling tropical estate previously owned by Gina Rinehart, marking a significant listing in Queensland's real estate market. Located on the scenic shores of Murray Bay, just outside Bowen, the property spans 3.5 hectares and features a private beachfront, multiple residences, and a range of amenities, now open for expressions of interest.

A Luxurious Seaside Haven

The estate, once a secluded retreat for Hancock Prospecting's staff under Rinehart's ownership, boasts a main residence with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering stunning views of the sea and meticulously landscaped gardens. Alongside, two additional houses each provide three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while three renovated units serve as supplementary accommodation. Notable facilities include a beach shack, shed, carport, and a pavilion, cementing the property's status as a premium, exclusive hideaway.

Residential or Resort? A Versatile Opportunity

With its tourism/residential zoning, the estate presents a unique opportunity for potential buyers. Whether envisioned as a luxurious resort, caravan park, lifestyle hotel, or a private retreat, the property offers a versatile canvas for future development. Highlighted by its natural spring and bordered by crown land, the estate promises privacy and exclusivity, accessible only through high-security gates.

Expressions of Interest Welcomed

While no asking price has been disclosed, the listing by Queensland Sotheby's International Realty invites expressions of interest from those wishing to acquire a piece of paradise. The estate's prestigious past, combined with its abundant features and potential for diverse use, makes it a noteworthy proposition in Australia's property market.

As the real estate community and potential buyers await further developments, the listing of Mike McLean's tropical estate once owned by Gina Rinehart underscores the dynamic nature of luxury property transactions, spotlighting the unique allure of Queensland's coastal properties.