Australia

NPDL Hands Over Vessel Control to PFL, Ensures Continuity of ANZPAC Service

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
NPDL Hands Over Vessel Control to PFL, Ensures Continuity of ANZPAC Service

In a significant shift, Neptune Pacific Direct Line (NPDL) announced that it will transition operational control of a vessel to Pacific Forum Line (PFL). The changeover will occur on January 17-18 in Brisbane. Following this transition, PFL will assume the role of the vessel operator while NPDL will function as a container operator.

Continuity of Established Routes

Despite the upcoming changes in operational control, NPDL has assured customers and stakeholders that the vessel will continue to serve its established ANZPAC service route without disruption. The ANZPAC service represents a crucial link in the maritime trade network of the Australasia and Pacific regions.

The ANZPAC Service Route

The service involves a trio of vessels that maintain a fixed-day fortnightly rotation, connecting key ports across the region. It links Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in Australia with Auckland, Suva, and Lautoka in the Pacific Islands. Additionally, it extends to Apia, Pago Pago, Nuku’alofa, and Tauranga.

Commitment to Service

This operational shift is in line with NPDL’s ongoing commitment to providing a high level of service within the South Pacific region. The vessel, currently known as ‘Capitaine Dampier’, will be renamed ‘PFL Matai’ under PFL control. The decision illustrates the company’s dedication to the safe operations at the various ports of call and marks a noteworthy moment in the company’s evolution.

Australia Oceania Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

