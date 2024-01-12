Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia’s ‘Full Story’ Podcast Team

In a significant media move, former ABC journalist Nour Haydar has joined the award-winning team of Guardian Australia’s ‘Full Story’ podcast. Haydar, who has served as a federal political reporter in Canberra and a fill-in presenter for news programs such as News Breakfast and Afternoon Briefing since 2019, will be working alongside Jane Lee. She steps in to replace Laura Murphy-Oates, who is pursuing an Atlantic Fellowship for Indigenous Social Equity.

Embracing a New Journey

Haydar’s appointment brings an air of anticipation and excitement, both for her and the ‘Full Story’ team. The seasoned journalist expressed her enthusiasm about this new chapter, looking forward to embracing a different type of storytelling. She is particularly keen on crafting high-quality and engaging interviews, stories, and investigations that mirror the diversity of Australia, a facet she considers integral to the fabric of journalism.

An Asset to Guardian Australia

Guardian Australia has warmly welcomed Haydar’s addition to their team, emphasizing the value her expertise and experience bring to their newsroom. Indeed, Haydar’s contributions are expected to enrich the podcast, which is set to produce audio documentaries in addition to covering daily news. This endeavor underscores Guardian Australia’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and nuanced news coverage to its global audience.

Looking Ahead

With Haydar officially starting her role on February 19, both the team and listeners await the fresh perspectives she will bring to the table. As she embarks on this journey, Haydar’s dedication to rigorous and nuanced journalism shines through, reiterating the crucial role of responsible journalism in today’s dynamic media landscape.