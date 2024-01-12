en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia’s ‘Full Story’ Podcast Team

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia’s ‘Full Story’ Podcast Team

In a significant media move, former ABC journalist Nour Haydar has joined the award-winning team of Guardian Australia’s ‘Full Story’ podcast. Haydar, who has served as a federal political reporter in Canberra and a fill-in presenter for news programs such as News Breakfast and Afternoon Briefing since 2019, will be working alongside Jane Lee. She steps in to replace Laura Murphy-Oates, who is pursuing an Atlantic Fellowship for Indigenous Social Equity.

Embracing a New Journey

Haydar’s appointment brings an air of anticipation and excitement, both for her and the ‘Full Story’ team. The seasoned journalist expressed her enthusiasm about this new chapter, looking forward to embracing a different type of storytelling. She is particularly keen on crafting high-quality and engaging interviews, stories, and investigations that mirror the diversity of Australia, a facet she considers integral to the fabric of journalism.

An Asset to Guardian Australia

Guardian Australia has warmly welcomed Haydar’s addition to their team, emphasizing the value her expertise and experience bring to their newsroom. Indeed, Haydar’s contributions are expected to enrich the podcast, which is set to produce audio documentaries in addition to covering daily news. This endeavor underscores Guardian Australia’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and nuanced news coverage to its global audience.

Looking Ahead

With Haydar officially starting her role on February 19, both the team and listeners await the fresh perspectives she will bring to the table. As she embarks on this journey, Haydar’s dedication to rigorous and nuanced journalism shines through, reiterating the crucial role of responsible journalism in today’s dynamic media landscape.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
23 mins ago
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
In a developing international crisis, the Coalition in Australia has vehemently criticized Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government for its perceived limited support to the United States and the United Kingdom in their aggressive strikes on Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The Coalition, consisting of prominent members including Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor and Shadow Defence
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
Jonathan Duniam Criticizes David Pocock's Plea for Support of Israel Probe
26 mins ago
Jonathan Duniam Criticizes David Pocock's Plea for Support of Israel Probe
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
26 mins ago
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
24 mins ago
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
25 mins ago
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Spud King Tony Galati Upholds Australia Day Spirit Amidst Retail Shift
25 mins ago
Spud King Tony Galati Upholds Australia Day Spirit Amidst Retail Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
3 seconds
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
44 seconds
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
2 mins
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
2 mins
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
3 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
3 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
3 mins
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
4 mins
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
5 mins
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
30 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
37 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app