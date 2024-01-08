en English
Australia

Northern Territory’s FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Northern Territory’s FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education

The Families as First Teachers (FaFT) program, a Northern Territory initiative, has reached a significant milestone with record participation and the opening of new sites. The program, which started in 2009 with 21 sites, now operates in 55 locations, reflecting its success and the commitment of the Territory Labor Government to early education.

Record Growth

In the Barkly region, participation in FaFT programs has surged from 307 children in 2019 to 530 children in 2023. To cater to this expansion, the Territory Labor Government has launched two new FaFT sites in Barkly, taking the total to eight programs. Similarly, in the Central Region, there has been a rise in the number of children, with figures showing an increase from 263 participants in 2019 to 379 in 2023 across four FaFT sites and five Stay, Play and Learn programs.

Focus on Early Learning and Parental Involvement

FaFT emphasizes quality child-centered early learning, family support, parent capacity building, and community engagement. It employs tailored teaching strategies, such as the Abecedarian Approach Australia, which focuses on children’s development through various activities. However, one of the unique aspects of the program is its recognition of parents as their child’s first educators, a factor that the NT Chief Minister, Eva Lawler, and Minister for Education, Mark Monaghan, have highlighted as crucial for generational improvements.

The Workforce behind the Success

The program’s success is not only seen in the growing number of participants but also in its workforce, where 52 percent are Aboriginal employees. This reflects a collaborative effort between the Territory Labor Government, the Department of Education, and school staff, all working towards enhancing the FaFT program and improving the long-term outcomes for young children and their families in the Northern Territory.

Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

