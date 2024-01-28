Northern Territory Unveils Awards to Honor Exceptional Nurses and Midwives

The Northern Territory (NT) has unveiled a novel initiative to acknowledge the indispensable service of nurses and midwives across its healthcare facilities. Twelve distinct categories have been crafted to honor their exceptional dedication and commitment to the health industry within the NT. These awards are not only a recognition of their achievements in client care, but also their contributions to education, research, and leadership within their respective professions.

Nominations and Eligibility

Eligible nominees are those who hold an existing registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia and are currently employed in the NT as a nurse or midwife. They could also have been employed within the preceding 12 months at the time of nomination. The process of nomination has been made accessible to both the public and healthcare colleagues, through an online platform, ensuring that every deserving individual has a fair chance at being acknowledged for their hard work.

Award Categories

The categories for these awards are diverse, aiming to cover a broad spectrum of excellence in the field of nursing and midwifery. These include accolades for the Registered Undergraduate Student of the Year, Excellence in Early Career, and numerous awards focused on specific areas such as Aged Care, Aboriginal Health, and Quality Improvement. To top it off, there are esteemed titles up for grabs, including the Nurse of the Year and Midwife of the Year.

Announcement of Finalists and Winners

Once the nominations have been reviewed, the finalists for these prestigious awards will be announced at an event in Alice Springs on March 22, 2024. Following this, the winners will be revealed at a grand gala ball in Darwin on May 4, 2024. These events not only serve as a platform to acknowledge the dedicated service of the nominees but also provide a stage to highlight the vital role that nurses and midwives play in the healthcare system of the NT.

The Minister for Health, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Selena Uibo, expressed her appreciation for these awards, emphasizing their significance in acknowledging the invaluable care provided by nurses and midwives across the Northern Territory's health facilities. The awards are, indeed, a testament to the relentless service of these professionals, and a much-deserved recognition of their dedication to the wellness of the NT community.