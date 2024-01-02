Northern NSW Battles Severe Flooding: A Community Under Siege

As the rain continues to pour, Northern New South Wales (NSW) finds itself besieged by severe flooding. This deluge has led to a series of flood-related incidents, including flash floods, rivers spilling over their banks, and dangerous road conditions.

Flash Floods, Landslips, and Bridge Collapses

Roads have become treacherous, with one heart-stopping incident involving a car towing a trailer on Kyogle Road near Larnook. The bridge the car crossed was swept away mere seconds later, pointing to the sheer scale and speed of the flooding. The driver narrowly escaped a disastrous outcome. The State Emergency Service (SES) Superintendent, Scott McLennan, stressed the importance of extreme caution while driving, or even avoiding travel altogether as rivers continue to rise and landslips, bridge collapses, and significant potholes pose serious hazards.

Record Rainfall and Rising Rivers

With over 530 millimetres of rain falling at Nunimbah and Bald Mountain near Murwillumbah since Sunday, the region is grappling with the fallout. The SES has received 360 calls for assistance and carried out 28 flood rescues. The town of Tyaglum is now completely cut off due to the rising water levels. Despite the weather system beginning to stabilize, minor flood warnings remain for the Richmond, Paroo, and Tweed Rivers, with Lismore no longer expected to experience minor flooding.

Local Response and Future Challenges

Residents, including dairy farmer Necia Davis and Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry, have voiced their anxiety over the ongoing floods, the emotional toll of which echoes the distress of the 2022 floods. The community is bracing for further impacts as the weather continues to pose challenges. Precautionary measures, such as the closure of the levy gates on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah to protect the CBD, have been implemented. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more rain, particularly near the Queensland border, which could exacerbate the flooding situation.