en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Northern NSW Battles Severe Flooding: A Community Under Siege

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Northern NSW Battles Severe Flooding: A Community Under Siege

As the rain continues to pour, Northern New South Wales (NSW) finds itself besieged by severe flooding. This deluge has led to a series of flood-related incidents, including flash floods, rivers spilling over their banks, and dangerous road conditions.

Flash Floods, Landslips, and Bridge Collapses

Roads have become treacherous, with one heart-stopping incident involving a car towing a trailer on Kyogle Road near Larnook. The bridge the car crossed was swept away mere seconds later, pointing to the sheer scale and speed of the flooding. The driver narrowly escaped a disastrous outcome. The State Emergency Service (SES) Superintendent, Scott McLennan, stressed the importance of extreme caution while driving, or even avoiding travel altogether as rivers continue to rise and landslips, bridge collapses, and significant potholes pose serious hazards.

Record Rainfall and Rising Rivers

With over 530 millimetres of rain falling at Nunimbah and Bald Mountain near Murwillumbah since Sunday, the region is grappling with the fallout. The SES has received 360 calls for assistance and carried out 28 flood rescues. The town of Tyaglum is now completely cut off due to the rising water levels. Despite the weather system beginning to stabilize, minor flood warnings remain for the Richmond, Paroo, and Tweed Rivers, with Lismore no longer expected to experience minor flooding.

Local Response and Future Challenges

Residents, including dairy farmer Necia Davis and Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry, have voiced their anxiety over the ongoing floods, the emotional toll of which echoes the distress of the 2022 floods. The community is bracing for further impacts as the weather continues to pose challenges. Precautionary measures, such as the closure of the levy gates on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah to protect the CBD, have been implemented. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more rain, particularly near the Queensland border, which could exacerbate the flooding situation.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024: A Detailed Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Australian School's Innovative Program Tackles School Refusal

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year's Eve Celebrations Usher in 2024: A World United in Joy

By Geeta Pillai

DOJ Mum on Disciplinary Action After Controversial Detainee Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under ...
@Australia · 20 mins
Australia's Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under ...
heart comment 0
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway

By Geeta Pillai

Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway
Ex-Footballer Len Gandini Faces Legal Heat Over File Access Dispute at His Law Firm

By Geeta Pillai

Ex-Footballer Len Gandini Faces Legal Heat Over File Access Dispute at His Law Firm
Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach

By Geeta Pillai

Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
3 mins
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
5 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
7 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
11 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
12 mins
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
12 mins
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
13 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
13 mins
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
15 mins
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app