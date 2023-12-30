Northbridge Stabbing: Man Severely Injured, Three Arrested

In the early hours of Saturday, a brutal incident shocked Northbridge as a man was stabbed multiple times near the An Sibin Irish Pub. The gruesome event unfolded at the intersection of Lake and James streets, around 3:30 am, painting a chilling portrait of violence in our society.

Arrests and Charges

Following the incident, police moved swiftly, arresting three men in connection with the attack. Charged with the crime, the men are due to appear in court, marking a significant stride in the quest for justice. The victim, a 22-year-old man, sustained severe injuries, multiple stab wounds, and lacerations, necessitating surgical intervention. As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, helping to complete the puzzle and find any other individuals involved.

Weapons Seized

As part of the investigation, several knives were seized, amplifying the gravity of the incident. The tools of harm now serve as silent witnesses to the immense harm inflicted upon the victim, a grim reminder of how quickly a night out can turn into a nightmare.

