Nillumbik Shire Council Prepares for 2024 Elections with Updated Policy

As the Nillumbik Shire Council gears up for its quadrennial elections in October 2024, notable revisions have been made to its Election Period Policy. These adjustments aim to ensure a fair and compliant election process while allowing for the continuity of council operations.
Strengthening Electoral Integrity
In anticipation of the upcoming local council elections, the Victorian Electoral Commission oversees the Election Period Policy, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. This policy dictates the conduct of current Councillors, candidates, and Council officers before, during, and immediately after the election period. The primary goal is to safeguard the fairness of the elections, prevent Council communications from influencing the election outcome, and ensure that the council's business proceeds without hitching the incoming council to significant decisions.
Policy Revisions in Line with New Legislation
Recent amendments to the Election Period Policy reflect the changes brought about by the Local Government Act 2020. These modifications not only update the policy to align with the new act but also adjust dates and organisational structures to meet current needs. Such revisions are pivotal in adapting to evolving legislative landscapes, ensuring that the policy remains relevant and effective in governing the conduct during the election period.
Implications for Governance and Democracy
The revised Election Period Policy is more than just a set of rules; it's a commitment to upholding democratic values and good governance within the Nillumbik Shire Council. By ensuring that the election process is conducted in a manner that is both fair and compliant, the policy reinforces the foundation of trust and transparency that is essential for local governance. As the council and its constituents move towards the 2024 elections, these policy updates mark a significant step towards a more accountable and democratic electoral process.
