NielsenIQ Announces Leadership Reshuffle in Asia Pacific Operations

Market intelligence giant, NielsenIQ (NIQ), recently unveiled a significant reshuffling of its Asia Pacific leadership. The current Pacific managing director, Megan Treston, is all set to assume a new role as the APAC Consumer Panel Service (CPS) product lead, marking a significant milestone in her 25-year journey with the company and the consumer panel industry.

Megan Treston: A New Chapter in NielsenIQ

With 2024 being a crucial year for NIQ's Consumer Panel product, Treston's shift to the APAC CPS product lead role carries heightened significance. Her role will primarily revolve around driving investments and innovations that cater to client needs. In particular, she anticipates a robust focus on the omnishopper area, a realm that presents untapped potential for product development and substantial benefits for NIQ's clients.

Pete Sheridan: A New Pacific MD at the Helm

Pete Sheridan, the co-founder of a consumer measurement business and a seasoned professional in data and analytics across various regions, including APAC, the UK, South Africa, and Canada, steps in to fill Treston's shoes as the new managing director for the Pacific region. Sheridan's journey into NIQ began towards the end of 2023, following his stint in the technology startup landscape within the agriculture sector.

As he takes the reins at NIQ, Sheridan's primary objective will be to leverage the strength of NIQ's team and product offerings across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, and durable goods sectors, thereby fostering sustainable growth and fortifying the company's leading position in the market.

NIQ's Vision for the Future

Amid these leadership changes, NIQ, which recently integrated with GfK, continues to strengthen its standing as the premier consumer intelligence company. The firm's primary goal is to provide comprehensive insights into consumer buying behavior and identify growth opportunities for its clients, thereby shaping a more informed and effective marketplace.