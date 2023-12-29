en English
Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A Glimpse into their Life Away from Hollywood

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A Glimpse into their Life Away from Hollywood

Acclaimed Hollywood celebrities, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, were recently seen savoring a family day amidst the local community at Sydney’s Manly Beach. Both appeared in casual attire, epitomizing a relaxed day on the sandy beach, a stark contrast from their usual glamorous life in the Hollywood spotlight.

Family Day at the Beach

The couple was accompanied by their 13-year-old daughter, Faith. Kidman was seen in a grey hoodie and a tan cap, while Urban opted for a white T-shirt, shorts, and a black cap. Both were seen scrolling through their phones and enjoying a serene day on the sands, keeping refreshments nearby in a cooler. Subsequent to their beach visit, they packed up their belongings and left in their waiting car.

Life Beyond the Spotlight

The beach outing follows a recent social media update by Kidman, where she offered a glimpse into her life at the family’s Bunya Hill farm. The actress shared images of herself feeding baby goats, casually discussing the everyday chores she undertakes on the property. This sprawling estate, located in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands, is estimated to be worth $6.5 million. It boasts an 18-meter swimming pool, a gym, a tennis court, and enhanced security features designed to ensure the family’s privacy.

Down-to-Earth Celebrities

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are known for their down-to-earth attitudes and their love for leading a simple life away from the media glare. Kidman had previously showcased the farmhouse in a 2015 Vogue video where she answered 73 questions, providing her fans with a closer look into their life away from the frenzied pace of Hollywood.

Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

