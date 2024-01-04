NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has underlined its commitment to preserving marine life and supporting sustainable fishing practices in the Torres Strait and Western Province. In a recent statement, the NFA emphasized the ongoing seasonal ban on the use of Hookah gear by Tropical Rock Lobster (TRL) licensed operators, a regulation that forms part of the Torres Strait and Western Province Tropical Rock Lobster Fishery Management Plan. This prohibition, which began on December 1, 2023, and extends to March 31, 2024, is designed to prevent the capture of the tropical rock lobster using Hookah gear during this critical period.

Enforcement of Size Restrictions

Alongside the ban on Hookah gear, the NFA also drew attention to the illegality of harvesting, purchasing, processing, or exporting lobsters that do not meet the minimum size requirements. The organization has set a size limit of 115mm in tail length or 90mm in carapace length to ensure the sustainability of the lobster population. Violations of these regulations are taken seriously, with offenders facing prosecution.

Co-management of Fisheries

The Torres Strait and Western Province lobster and prawn fisheries operate under a co-management agreement with Australia, established under the Torres Strait Treaty Arrangements. This agreement aims to preserve these vital resources for the traditional inhabitants of the region, limiting access for external operators. The treaty underlines the importance of these fisheries to the local communities and their commitment to sustainable and responsible fishing practices.

Significant Economic Contribution

Despite these restrictions, the lobster fishery remains a significant contributor to the local economy, employing over five hundred divers annually. These efforts result in the production of an average of 80 metric tons of lobster each year, valued at over K4 million. The majority of this product is exported to the US market, demonstrating the global demand for this delicacy and the importance of maintaining its sustainability for future generations.