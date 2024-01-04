en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has underlined its commitment to preserving marine life and supporting sustainable fishing practices in the Torres Strait and Western Province. In a recent statement, the NFA emphasized the ongoing seasonal ban on the use of Hookah gear by Tropical Rock Lobster (TRL) licensed operators, a regulation that forms part of the Torres Strait and Western Province Tropical Rock Lobster Fishery Management Plan. This prohibition, which began on December 1, 2023, and extends to March 31, 2024, is designed to prevent the capture of the tropical rock lobster using Hookah gear during this critical period.

Enforcement of Size Restrictions

Alongside the ban on Hookah gear, the NFA also drew attention to the illegality of harvesting, purchasing, processing, or exporting lobsters that do not meet the minimum size requirements. The organization has set a size limit of 115mm in tail length or 90mm in carapace length to ensure the sustainability of the lobster population. Violations of these regulations are taken seriously, with offenders facing prosecution.

Co-management of Fisheries

The Torres Strait and Western Province lobster and prawn fisheries operate under a co-management agreement with Australia, established under the Torres Strait Treaty Arrangements. This agreement aims to preserve these vital resources for the traditional inhabitants of the region, limiting access for external operators. The treaty underlines the importance of these fisheries to the local communities and their commitment to sustainable and responsible fishing practices.

Significant Economic Contribution

Despite these restrictions, the lobster fishery remains a significant contributor to the local economy, employing over five hundred divers annually. These efforts result in the production of an average of 80 metric tons of lobster each year, valued at over K4 million. The majority of this product is exported to the US market, demonstrating the global demand for this delicacy and the importance of maintaining its sustainability for future generations.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Opposition Leader Barrow Slams Government over Sugar Industry Crisis
As the Northern Belize sugar industry plunges into a crisis, the ripples are felt by stakeholders across the board. The disquieting scenario has not escaped the scrutiny of Opposition leader, Shyne Barrow, who has been vocal about the government’s role in the spiraling situation. According to Barrow, the current turmoil can be traced back to
Opposition Leader Barrow Slams Government over Sugar Industry Crisis
Energy Farmers Australia to Represent Asia Pacific at Global AgriFutures Event
27 mins ago
Energy Farmers Australia to Represent Asia Pacific at Global AgriFutures Event
MLA Seeks Goat Producers to Join GIRDAC: A Key Advisory Group in the Goatmeat and Livestock Industry
31 mins ago
MLA Seeks Goat Producers to Join GIRDAC: A Key Advisory Group in the Goatmeat and Livestock Industry
Mississippi State University Leads the Way in Sustainable Fuel Research
6 mins ago
Mississippi State University Leads the Way in Sustainable Fuel Research
Alleged Rice Cartels Threaten Malaysia's Rice Production
8 mins ago
Alleged Rice Cartels Threaten Malaysia's Rice Production
Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji's Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development
22 mins ago
Thailand-Based Company to Revamp Fiji's Sugar Mills and Assist in Ethanol Plant Development
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
12 seconds
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
15 seconds
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
16 seconds
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
27 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
43 seconds
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
2 mins
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
2 mins
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
2 mins
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app