Newcastle Man Injured in Vehicle Ramming Incident Following Break-In

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning, a Newcastle man was left in serious condition after a masked group, believed to be composed of teens and young adults, reportedly rammed into his vehicle while they were fleeing from a break-in. The 42-year-old victim suffered significant leg injuries and is currently in the hospital, where he is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

The Break-In and Escape

The group, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 20, allegedly forced their way into a property in an attempt to steal a motorcycle. In their hasty escape, they collided with the man’s car, causing him severe injuries. They fled the scene in a turquoise-coloured Volkswagen T-Cross. The authorities are now appealing to the public for any information that may help identify the vehicle or its occupants.

Public Safety Concerns

The incident has raised concerns about public safety in the Newcastle area, with the local community now on high alert. The authorities are working diligently to apprehend the suspects and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in their investigation.

Victim’s Condition and Appeal for Information

As the 42-year-old victim receives treatment for his injuries, the focus is on identifying and apprehending the suspects to prevent any further incidents. The police are urging anyone with information about the turquoise Volkswagen T-Cross or its occupants to come forward and assist in their investigation. The masked group remains at large, and their identities are still unknown.