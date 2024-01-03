en English
Australia

New Zealand’s First Union Advocates for ‘Safe Rates’ System Amid Rising Impaired Driving Charges in Ontario

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
New Zealand's First Union Advocates for 'Safe Rates' System Amid Rising Impaired Driving Charges in Ontario

The fight for a fair wage system within the trucking industry is back on the agenda in New Zealand, with the First Union reigniting its campaign for the ‘safe rates’ system. This system aims to establish a baseline rate for driver wages, ensuring fair compensation and addressing unsafe driving behaviors linked to unregulated competitive tendering.

A Renewed Push for Safe Rates

The campaign, which began 18 months ago, initially garnered interest from the Labour government. However, progress stalled. Anita Rosentreter, the strategic project coordinator for First Union, now plans to resurrect the initiative with the new government. The safe rates system is seen as a vital protection for drivers, many of whom work as independent contractors. It shields them from being forced to work for less than the minimum wage and from the pressures of meeting tight deadlines, often leading to unsafe driving practices.

Safe Rates in Australia: A Model to Follow?

Across the Tasman Sea, Australia is making strides with a safe rates bill currently passing through the House of Representatives. If approved by the Senate, it will empower the Fair Work Commission to set minimum standards across the supply chain. The Transport Workers’ Union in Australia is expressing optimism about the bill, which has already gathered widespread support and is expected to set enforceable standards to ensure safety and appropriate cost recovery.

The system has been proving its worth in New South Wales, where it has been in effect for an extended period. The results are encouraging, with an estimated 205 lives saved between 1989 and 2021.

Increasing Impaired Driving Charges

While New Zealand is considering implementation of safe rates, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Canada have released statistics showing a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges, with a significant surge during the holiday period. The annual festive RIDE campaign resulted in 916 drivers facing a total of 1,471 charges. A total of 404 lives were lost in motor vehicle collisions in 2023, with 50 of these fatalities being the result of alcohol or drug-related incidents. The OPP recorded over 11,000 impaired driving charges throughout the year, marking a 7% increase from 2022.

Australia New Zealand Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

