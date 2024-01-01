en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

It was a somber New Year’s Eve in Burswood, as two young lives were tragically extinguished in the Swan River. A 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, hailing from separate families but familiar to each other, were found unresponsive in the water shortly after 5 pm.

Attempted Resuscitation

Members of the public, in a desperate bid to defy impending doom, pulled the children from the river and attempted CPR. Despite their efforts, the spark of life could not be reignited in the young bodies. The children were rushed to Perth Children’s Hospital, but the cruel hands of fate had already clasped their lives away.

An Unfathomable Loss

The mother of the children, a silent spectator to the harrowing scene, witnessed the futile resuscitation attempts. The sight was too overwhelming, causing her to crumble to the ground in inconsolable grief. The incident has left an indelible scar on both families, as they grapple with the loss and heartbreak of ending the year on such a tragic note.

Under Investigation

The circumstances leading to the drowning remain shrouded in mystery, with no additional details provided regarding how the children ended up in the river. The Coronial Investigation Squad has taken up the case and is expected to prepare a report for the Coroner. Amidst the deafening silence of the Swan River, two families are left to mourn the loss of their little ones, their laughter forever silenced by the river’s icy grip.

0
Accidents Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Fires in Xinyu: A Stark Reminder Amid China's Festive Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill

By Israel Ojoko

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
@Accidents · 55 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve
A New Year’s Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal

By BNN Correspondents

A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives
Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
6 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
7 mins
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
8 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
8 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
9 mins
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
10 mins
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
14 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
19 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
8 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
26 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
40 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
55 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
58 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app