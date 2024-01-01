New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

In a shattering incident on New Year’s Eve, two young lives, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were tragically lost to the waters of the Swan River in Perth’s Burswood Park Playground. This popular family picnic spot turned into a horrifying scene as the children were found unresponsive, their bodies floating near the playground.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Paramedics and police responded swiftly to reports of the tragedy shortly after 5pm. Despite their best efforts and immediate CPR administration at the scene, the children could not be revived. Witnesses at the park were left traumatized as they heard a scream and saw the children in the water. The mother of the victims collapsed upon arriving at the scene, a poignant reminder of the heartbreaking nature of the incident.

The Unforgiving Waters

The incident underscores a grim reality, with the incident marking the 34th drowning in Australia since December 1. Lifesavers across the country are urging families to exercise extreme caution when swimming, especially during the holiday period from Christmas to the 2nd of January. The Swan River incident, occurring just hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations were due to start, served as a stark reminder of this urgent message.

Investigation and Call to Action

The Coronial Investigation Squad is currently probing the incident. As the community grapples with this devastating loss, the focus turns to understanding the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The conclusion of this investigation will be crucial in informing future actions to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of children near water bodies.