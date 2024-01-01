en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

In a shattering incident on New Year’s Eve, two young lives, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were tragically lost to the waters of the Swan River in Perth’s Burswood Park Playground. This popular family picnic spot turned into a horrifying scene as the children were found unresponsive, their bodies floating near the playground.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Paramedics and police responded swiftly to reports of the tragedy shortly after 5pm. Despite their best efforts and immediate CPR administration at the scene, the children could not be revived. Witnesses at the park were left traumatized as they heard a scream and saw the children in the water. The mother of the victims collapsed upon arriving at the scene, a poignant reminder of the heartbreaking nature of the incident.

The Unforgiving Waters

The incident underscores a grim reality, with the incident marking the 34th drowning in Australia since December 1. Lifesavers across the country are urging families to exercise extreme caution when swimming, especially during the holiday period from Christmas to the 2nd of January. The Swan River incident, occurring just hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations were due to start, served as a stark reminder of this urgent message.

Investigation and Call to Action

The Coronial Investigation Squad is currently probing the incident. As the community grapples with this devastating loss, the focus turns to understanding the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The conclusion of this investigation will be crucial in informing future actions to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of children near water bodies.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Berlin's New Year's Eve: A Improved Night Amid Challenges

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Day Tragedies Overshadow Celebrations in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic New Year's Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning ...
@Accidents · 16 mins
Tragic New Year's Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning ...
heart comment 0
Early Morning Collision in St Michael, Barbados: Details Awaited

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Early Morning Collision in St Michael, Barbados: Details Awaited
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect
New Year’s Day Balloon Incident Raises Safety Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Balloon Incident Raises Safety Concerns
Woman Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Luqa

By Nimrah Khatoon

Woman Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Luqa
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
51 seconds
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
53 seconds
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
1 min
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
2 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
3 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
4 mins
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
7 mins
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
7 mins
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
8 mins
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
36 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
42 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
47 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
48 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app