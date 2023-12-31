New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth’s Swan River

On a tragic New Year’s Eve, two seven-year-old children, a boy and a girl, drowned in the Swan River near Burswood, Perth. The children, belonging to separate families, were found unresponsive in the river, casting a somber shadow over the festive celebrations that were to follow.

A Heartrending Discovery

The children were discovered floating in the Swan River during the late afternoon. Despite the quick response of a passerby who jumped into the river to rescue them, and a woman who performed CPR, the children could not be revived. They were rushed to the Perth Children’s Hospital under critical conditions, but the grim news of their demise followed soon after.

Investigation Underway

The Coronial Investigation Squad is now probing into the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. The area near the children’s playground, close to Perth Stadium, where the children were seen walking before the incident, was cordoned off by more than a dozen police officers. The results of the investigation will be encapsulated in a report for the coroner.

Community in Mourning

This devastating event has sent shockwaves through the community, bringing immense grief to the families of the young victims at the end of the year. The families involved are receiving the needed support during this challenging time, while the community is reminded of the importance of water safety, particularly for young children.