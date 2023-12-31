en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth’s Swan River

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:14 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth’s Swan River

On a tragic New Year’s Eve, two seven-year-old children, a boy and a girl, drowned in the Swan River near Burswood, Perth. The children, belonging to separate families, were found unresponsive in the river, casting a somber shadow over the festive celebrations that were to follow.

A Heartrending Discovery

The children were discovered floating in the Swan River during the late afternoon. Despite the quick response of a passerby who jumped into the river to rescue them, and a woman who performed CPR, the children could not be revived. They were rushed to the Perth Children’s Hospital under critical conditions, but the grim news of their demise followed soon after.

Investigation Underway

The Coronial Investigation Squad is now probing into the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. The area near the children’s playground, close to Perth Stadium, where the children were seen walking before the incident, was cordoned off by more than a dozen police officers. The results of the investigation will be encapsulated in a report for the coroner.

Community in Mourning

This devastating event has sent shockwaves through the community, bringing immense grief to the families of the young victims at the end of the year. The families involved are receiving the needed support during this challenging time, while the community is reminded of the importance of water safety, particularly for young children.

Accidents
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

