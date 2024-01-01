en English
Australia

New Year’s Eve Thunderstorm Transforms Gold Coast Skyline

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
New Year’s Eve Thunderstorm Transforms Gold Coast Skyline

The festive spirit of New Year’s Eve on the Gold Coast clashed with the tumultuous weather as thunderstorms erupted, turning the skies into a spectacle of lightning and thunder. In a departure from the traditional firework displays, the storms presented an alternative, equally mesmerizing light show for the thousands gathered to bid farewell to the old year.

A Thunderous Surprise

Just as the clock struck midnight, a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gold Coast area was lifted. However, the threat of isolated heavy rainfall persisted, transforming the celebratory atmosphere into one of apprehension. Upper Springbrook was deluged with a staggering 389mm of rain in 24 hours, with other areas also grappling with heavy rainfall.

Weather Woes Persist

Flood warnings were issued for several rivers and creeks as the rain continued, with rapid rises in water levels predicted. The after-effects of the storms that had struck on Christmas Day were still palpable, as thousands of homes remained without power. The weather had cast a long shadow over the holidays, with some warned that they could be left in the dark for several more days. Evacuations were also underway at different campsites along the Nerang-Murwillumbah Road due to the rising floodwaters.

(Read Also: Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death)

Heavy Rain and Flooding

Parts of south-east Queensland, including Gold Coast, were hit by heavy rain and dangerous flooding on New Year’s Eve. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain, with intense falls leading to flash flooding. Numerous roads on the Gold Coast were shut due to the flooding, and residents were urged to avoid travel.

More than 100,000 residents have been without power since Christmas Day, with restoration efforts ongoing. In northern NSW, persistent showers are expected to bring heavy rainfall, with some areas already receiving significant amounts.

In stark contrast to the rain-soaked south-east, northern Australia braced for a sweltering heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the 40s. A heatwave warning was put in place for parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia, further highlighting the extremes of the Australian weather.

(Read Also: John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84)

Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

