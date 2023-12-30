New Year’s Eve in Australia: Authorities Warn of Severe Penalties for Illegal Activities

As the clock ticks towards the New Year in Australia, authorities have issued stern warnings to citizens, highlighting the potential severe legal repercussions of certain activities during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The focus of these advisories is to prevent actions that may contravene local laws or regulations, particularly stringent during the festive period.

Fireworks: A Dangerous Celebration

Authorities are cautioning against the setting off of personal fireworks, an act that could lead not only to serious injuries but also hefty fines or jail time. The use of illegal fireworks, in particular, can attract fines ranging from $1000 to a staggering $52,220, and potential imprisonment of up to 15 years. With an alarming increase in emergency treatments for fireworks-related injuries, particularly among males and individuals aged 20-24, the authorities’ concern is well-founded. The summer season, encompassing 71% of all fireworks-related injuries from December to February, is the most hazardous period.

The Shadow of Summer Drownings

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, the Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll reports a somber statistic: 31 drowning deaths have occurred as of 29 December, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day is often the deadliest for drowning, accentuating the need for vigilance around water bodies during the holiday weekend. Parents are urged to maintain constant supervision, avoid distractions like social media, and designate an adult supervisor at parties. Adults, too, are advised to refrain from drinking around water, especially during camping, boating, or fishing activities.

Strict Regulations and Penalties

Fireworks are illegal in every state and territory in Australia, barring a few exceptions for authorised pyrotechnicians or those with a license. The general public’s use of fireworks is banned in Western Australia, attracting hefty fines. In New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia, possession of fireworks without a license could result in severe fines and potential jail time. In the Northern Territory, fireworks are only permitted during an approved period on Territory Day, with any other usage deemed illegal without a permit and carrying a $1570 fine. As the New Year’s Eve celebrations approach, authorities across Australia are intensifying their warnings against the use of illegal fireworks, each Australian state enforcing its own set of stringent laws and penalties.

The call from officials is clear: Australians should enjoy the holiday festivities while ensuring their celebrations remain safe and legal, particularly by avoiding the use of illegal fireworks.