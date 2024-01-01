New Year’s Eve Explosion Injures 15 in Melbourne

In a night intended for joy and celebration, an unexpected tragedy struck Melbourne, Australia’s New Year’s Eve festivities. A disastrous explosion at a backyard party in Mill Park resulted in a 40-year-old man being left with life-threatening injuries, now in a serious condition. The incident, which took place around 11 p.m., was reportedly triggered by chemicals poured onto a fire, leading to a total of 15 individuals affected.

Explosion Leads to Multiple Injuries

The explosion’s impact was severe, with ten people being hospitalized and others receiving on-site treatment for various injuries, including minor burns. Among the injured, a man battles for his life in the hospital, his condition described as serious. The incident has left a dark stain on the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Multiple Fire-Related Incidents Mar New Year’s Eve

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old woman from Altona may lose an eye after an illegal firework struck her in the face. A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the event and later released pending further inquiries. Adding to the list of fire-related accidents, a 57-year-old woman from Tootgarook was injured after a flare hit her home’s window. She was rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police Launch Investigation

Victoria Police are investigating these incidents, which are among several fire-related accidents reported during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Assistant Commissioner Michael Granger highlighted the dangers of using illegal fireworks and the consequences they bear, including injury and property damage. Despite the unfortunate incidents, the majority of New Year’s Eve festivities in Melbourne were enjoyed safely.

Police played a crucial role in maintaining public order, conducting extensive preparations, and using search powers to seize 26 weapons. As the city ushers in the New Year, the law enforcement continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of its citizens, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

