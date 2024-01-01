en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

New Year Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Fireworks, Heightened Security, and Solidarity

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
New Year Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Fireworks, Heightened Security, and Solidarity

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, the global canvas of New Year’s Eve celebrations witnessed a palette of emotions, from jubilation to solidarity and concern. Among the first to welcome the new year, Australians and New Zealanders set the sky ablaze with extravagant fireworks shows, while elsewhere, the festivities were marked with a heightened sense of security and some even muted due to ongoing conflicts and tensions.

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Rain

In Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, the skies cleared just in time for midnight, allowing the Sky Tower to set the stage for a breathtaking spectacle of fireworks. Shortly thereafter, Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge became the centerpiece of another globally renowned fireworks event. The dazzling display, witnessed by an estimated 425 million people worldwide, set the tone for the global welcoming of 2024. However, this celebration was not without its cautionary measures. Due to recent pro-Palestinian protests at the Sydney Opera House, which was illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag responding to the October 7 Hamas incursion, Sydney prepared for the occasion with an unprecedented police deployment to ensure the safety of over 1 million people gathered along the harbor.

Heightened Security Amidst Celebrations

As the world continued to count down to the new year, the revelry was tinged with concern in many corners. In New York City, preparations were underway for a grand New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, with heightened security measures in place even though no specific threats were reported. The city was expecting live performances from various celebrities and throngs of revelers to flood the iconic square. In France, the sense of caution was more palpable as 90,000 officers were deployed, particularly in Paris, amidst a ‘very high terrorist threat’ linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. For the first time ever in France, drones were employed for surveillance during the celebrations.

Solidarity Amidst Celebration

Meanwhile, Pakistan took a different approach to the dawn of 2024. The country’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were put on hold in solidarity with the Palestinians, following the conflict with Israel, which has caused significant loss of life. The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar called on Pakistanis to start the new year with simplicity, highlighting the nation’s support for Gaza.

In the wake of the festivities, the world now steps into 2024, a year that is hoped to be filled with peace, unity, and progress. As the fireworks fade and the celebrations recede, the echoes of the past year serve as a reminder of the challenges faced and the resilience shown, and the anticipation of a new year brings with it a renewed sense of hope and possibility.

0
Australia New Zealand Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ocean Alley's Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident in Queenstown

By Geeta Pillai

Imminent Flood Threats Loom Over Northern Rivers Communities in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Economic Forecast for 2024: Wage Increase, Tax Cuts, and Shift in Monetary Policies

By Geeta Pillai

Howard Government's 2003 Move Expanded Australia's Territory by 50%

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's Retrospective: A Year of Personal Change and Profession ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Hugh Jackman's Retrospective: A Year of Personal Change and Profession ...
heart comment 0
Centrelink Boosts Payments by 6%, Yet More is Needed, says ACOSS

By Geeta Pillai

Centrelink Boosts Payments by 6%, Yet More is Needed, says ACOSS
Disqualified Driver Arrested after High-Speed Chase: A Question of Law Enforcement and Public Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Disqualified Driver Arrested after High-Speed Chase: A Question of Law Enforcement and Public Safety
Bold Fashion and Music Rule Australian Festivals as 2024 Begins

By Geeta Pillai

Bold Fashion and Music Rule Australian Festivals as 2024 Begins
2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Chaos Reigns in College Football's Offseason: A Deep Dive into the Transfer Window Woes
24 seconds
Chaos Reigns in College Football's Offseason: A Deep Dive into the Transfer Window Woes
New Year's Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes
24 seconds
New Year's Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
2 mins
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
American Democracy's Resilience Amid Challenges: A Look Ahead to 2024 Elections
3 mins
American Democracy's Resilience Amid Challenges: A Look Ahead to 2024 Elections
US Government Bypasses Congress to Approve Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
3 mins
US Government Bypasses Congress to Approve Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
4 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
Howard Government's 2003 Move Expanded Australia's Territory by 50%
4 mins
Howard Government's 2003 Move Expanded Australia's Territory by 50%
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: A Game with Playoff Implications
4 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: A Game with Playoff Implications
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
4 mins
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
9 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
35 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app