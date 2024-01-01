en English
Australia

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
As the clock struck midnight, ushering in the year 2024, New South Wales public hospital Queen Mary Hospital welcomed a new life into the world. Baby girl Kaneisi, a symbol of hope and new beginnings, was the first baby delivered in the new year. Weighing a healthy 3.07 kilograms, she was born at around 00:05 am, marking a joyous start to the year.

First Moments of 2024 Witness New Life

The birth of Kaneisi wasn’t the only celebration at Queen Mary Hospital. Another baby girl, weighing slightly more at 3.085 kg, was born at 00.36 am. As the hospital staff rejoiced in the safe delivery of these new lives, the local community joined in the celebration, recognizing the significance of these births to the start of a new year.

The Year’s First Boy Born at Princess Margaret Hospital

While Queen Mary Hospital was busy welcoming new girls into the world, Princess Margaret Hospital marked the arrival of the year’s first baby boy at 00.32 am. The baby, who weighed 2.45 kg, added another reason for the community to celebrate. The diversity in the births provides a testament to the unpredictability and joy of life.

Prince of Wales Hospital Joins the Celebration

In the first hour of 2024, Prince of Wales Hospital also had a reason to rejoice. At 01.36 am, a baby girl weighing 2.86 kg was born, making it the fourth birth of the new year. The birth of these babies not only brought happiness to their respective families but also served as a beacon of hope and positivity for the community at large.

As the community celebrates these new beginnings, in a contrasting piece of news, a $40 million home has set a suburb record despite needing additional work. This property news, however, does not detract from the joy and hope brought about by the birth of these babies. With the arrival of Kaneisi and her fellow new year babies, the community looks forward to a hopeful new year.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

