Australia

New Year 2024 Ushered in Amidst Spectacular Fireworks and Security Concerns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
New Year 2024 Ushered in Amidst Spectacular Fireworks and Security Concerns

As the world ushered in 2024, the first to ring in the new year were Australians and New Zealanders, with impressive firework displays illuminating the skies over emblematic landmarks. In Auckland, the rain took a pause at the stroke of midnight, allowing New Zealand’s tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to stand as the centerpiece of a breathtaking light spectacle.

Unprecedented Celebrations in Sydney Amid Security Concerns

Two hours later, the Sydney Harbor Bridge, world-renowned for its New Year’s Eve firework extravaganza, attracted a global viewership of about 425 million people. The event also saw an unprecedented police presence due to the massive gathering of over 1 million attendees. The tighter security measures were put in place in the wake of recent pro-Palestinian protests, triggered by the lighting up of the Sydney Opera House sails in Israeli flag colors following a Hamas incursion on October 7.

New York’s Times Square Braces for Pre-COVID Attendance Levels

Away from Oceania, New York’s Times Square is bracing itself for its New Year’s Eve celebration. Mayor Eric Adams has reassured citizens that there are no specific threats and anticipates a return to pre-COVID attendance levels.

Global Security Ramp-Up Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Meanwhile, France is escalating its security measures, with a force of 90,000 law enforcement officers on standby, due to a ‘very high terrorist threat’ tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Simultaneously, Pakistan has scrapped New Year’s Eve festivities in solidarity with Palestinians. The nation’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has urged for a muted start to the New Year in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza. Amidst the global revelry and security anxieties, the common thread that emerges is the impact of geopolitical tensions on New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide.

Australia New Zealand Security
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

