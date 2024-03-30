New Study Links Long-Term Progestogen-Based Contraceptive Use to Increased Brain Tumor Risk

A groundbreaking study published in the British Medical Journal has revealed a concerning link between prolonged use of certain progestogen-based contraceptives and a heightened risk of developing meningioma, a brain tumor. This extensive French study analyzed the health data of over 18,000 women, spotlighting the urgent need for further research into commonly used hormonal contraceptives.
Unveiling the Risk
The study focused on three specific types of progestogen: promegestone, medrogestone, and medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), with MPA being extensively used worldwide for birth control. According to the findings, prolonged use of these hormones significantly increases the risk of requiring surgery for meningioma, with MPA showing a staggering 5.6-fold increase in risk. Remarkably, the research also indicates that this elevated risk is not present with less than one year of hormone usage.
Implications for Women's Health
This revelation is particularly concerning given the widespread reliance on progestogen-based contraceptives globally. In Australia, where MPA is available and commonly used, product information already includes warnings about the potential link to meningioma. However, the study's findings underscore the importance of women periodically reviewing their contraceptive choices, especially considering the availability of alternative methods like IUDs that have not been associated with an increased risk of meningioma.
Shifting Preferences in Contraception
The study's implications extend beyond individual health choices, potentially influencing global contraceptive practices. As Associate Professor Susan Evans notes, these findings could hasten the shift from oral hormonal medications to intrauterine devices, a trend already underway in some regions. With the study underscoring the need for a broader understanding of progestogen's risks, it's clear that more research is essential to inform safer contraceptive options for women worldwide.