New South Wales Welcomes First Babies of 2024

In a jubilant start to 2024, New South Wales public hospitals witnessed the joyous arrival of three newborns, each heralding the dawn of a fresh year in their respective cities. The first baby to be born in New South Wales in 2024 was Cooper Lydan Pearce, who arrived shortly after the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital. His parents, Taylah Reid and Alex Pearce, were already anticipating their second child’s arrival. Weighing in at 3345 grams and measuring 50 centimeters, Cooper’s birth was a light, swift delivery that promises a year of happiness and health for the family.

First Baby of Illawarra

The first baby born in Illawarra in 2024 was Claire River Wharton, born at 1:50 am on January 1. Her parents, Jessica Frater and James Wilson-Wharton, had been expecting her later in the month, but Claire decided to usher in the new year early. Born at 36 weeks and three days’ gestation, Claire weighed 2.8 kilograms and measured 48 centimetres long. Her middle name, River, carries a family significance. Her older brother, Colin, eagerly awaits her arrival at home. Claire was one of three babies born at Wollongong Hospital on New Year’s Day.

Newcastle’s New Year Baby

Newcastle welcomed its first baby of 2024, Maisie Mae Ellis, at 12:57am at John Hunter Hospital. Her parents, Cassandra Fisher and Scott Ellis, had been admitted the previous Saturday morning and had undergone sleepless labor before Maisie’s arrival. Originally due on January 9, Maisie decided to make a surprise appearance on New Year’s Day, weighing 3470 grams and measuring 49 centimeters in length. Both parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff for their unwavering support during the delivery.

The birth of these babies not only marks a celebratory beginning to the year for their respective families but also for the hospital staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure safe deliveries. Their births serve as a beacon of hope, symbolizing new beginnings and the joyous anticipation of what the year 2024 might bring.