en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

New South Wales Welcomes First Babies of 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
New South Wales Welcomes First Babies of 2024

In a jubilant start to 2024, New South Wales public hospitals witnessed the joyous arrival of three newborns, each heralding the dawn of a fresh year in their respective cities. The first baby to be born in New South Wales in 2024 was Cooper Lydan Pearce, who arrived shortly after the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital. His parents, Taylah Reid and Alex Pearce, were already anticipating their second child’s arrival. Weighing in at 3345 grams and measuring 50 centimeters, Cooper’s birth was a light, swift delivery that promises a year of happiness and health for the family.

First Baby of Illawarra

The first baby born in Illawarra in 2024 was Claire River Wharton, born at 1:50 am on January 1. Her parents, Jessica Frater and James Wilson-Wharton, had been expecting her later in the month, but Claire decided to usher in the new year early. Born at 36 weeks and three days’ gestation, Claire weighed 2.8 kilograms and measured 48 centimetres long. Her middle name, River, carries a family significance. Her older brother, Colin, eagerly awaits her arrival at home. Claire was one of three babies born at Wollongong Hospital on New Year’s Day.

Newcastle’s New Year Baby

Newcastle welcomed its first baby of 2024, Maisie Mae Ellis, at 12:57am at John Hunter Hospital. Her parents, Cassandra Fisher and Scott Ellis, had been admitted the previous Saturday morning and had undergone sleepless labor before Maisie’s arrival. Originally due on January 9, Maisie decided to make a surprise appearance on New Year’s Day, weighing 3470 grams and measuring 49 centimeters in length. Both parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff for their unwavering support during the delivery.

The birth of these babies not only marks a celebratory beginning to the year for their respective families but also for the hospital staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure safe deliveries. Their births serve as a beacon of hope, symbolizing new beginnings and the joyous anticipation of what the year 2024 might bring.

0
Australia Automotive
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thunderstorm Enhances New Year's Celebrations with Natural Light Show on Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Battles Severe Weather: A Tale of Rain, Floods, and Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year’s Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
John Howard’s Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
59 seconds
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
Zambia's Kwacha Hits All-Time Low: Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Turmoil
2 mins
Zambia's Kwacha Hits All-Time Low: Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Turmoil
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
3 mins
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
6 mins
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
6 mins
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
6 mins
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
12 mins
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
12 mins
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
14 mins
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
28 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app