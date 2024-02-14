New Podcast Wave: Greatness, Gangland Crime, and Daily News

February 14, 2024 - Podcast enthusiasts, brace yourselves! A fresh wave of captivating audio content is about to hit your earbuds, with a mix of inspiration, crime thrills, and daily news. Leading the charge is the much-anticipated return of "A Life of Greatness" with Sarah Grynberg, while LiSTNR unveils an immersive gangland crime audio fiction series, "Gripped: Second Son".

Advertisment

The Awe-Inspiring Journey of Greatness

Embarking on its eighth season, "A Life of Greatness" hosted by Sarah Grynberg promises to deliver more insightful conversations with influential personalities from various walks of life. Listeners can expect to hear from the likes of James Clear, Deepak Chopra, and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who will share their experiences and wisdom to help you live your best life. This season is set to explore topics such as lasting love, successful entrepreneurship, relationship financial responsibilities, and mindset secrets for wealth attraction.

Gripping Tales from the Underworld

Advertisment

In a stark contrast to the uplifting narratives of "A Life of Greatness", LiSTNR presents "Gripped: Second Son". This new six-part audio fiction series takes listeners on a thrilling ride through the gritty world of gangland crime. Adapted from an award-winning novel, "Gripped: Second Son" is filled with suspense and unexpected twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Podcast News: Shameless Reigns Supreme

As we dive into the world of podcast news, it's worth noting that the Shameless podcast has taken the top spot in the Podcast Ranker for January 2024. Australian podcasts are gaining traction among major brands as well, with Amazon, Teladoc Health, and McDonald's leading the way in advertising. Additionally, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have launched a daily podcast, "The Morning Edition", ensuring that you stay informed on the latest news.

Advertisment

Last but not least, fans of Lucy Durack's "I Love With Lucy" will be delighted to hear that the podcast is returning for its second season. This heartwarming series explores the intricacies of love and relationships, providing listeners with a refreshing and entertaining perspective on these universal themes.

With such a diverse range of podcast offerings, there's never been a better time to tune in and explore the ever-expanding realm of audio storytelling. Whether you're seeking inspiration, a thrilling escape, or simply want to stay informed, there's something for everyone in this new wave of podcast content.

From the wisdom-packed insights of "A Life of Greatness" to the nail-biting suspense of "Gripped: Second Son", let these captivating stories guide you on an enlightening journey and ignite your imagination. So, go ahead and indulge in these auditory adventures – your ears will thank you!