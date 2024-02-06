New Cell Therapy for Lupus: Reprogramming Defective Cells

In a groundbreaking breakthrough, researchers at Monash University in Australia have developed a potential new cell therapy for treating lupus, an autoimmune disease. The unique approach involves reprogramming defective immune cells using protective molecules derived from healthy individuals. This innovative therapy aims to restore the immune system's protective capabilities, which could prevent the autoimmune response characteristic of lupus.

Reprogramming T-regs: A Major 'Software Upgrade'

The research team, led by Joshua Ooi, PhD, and co-senior author Eric Morand, PhD, focused on regulatory T cells (T-regs), which play a crucial role in modulating the immune system. Recognizing the protective molecules in healthy individuals, the researchers reprogrammed T-regs from lupus patients. The results were promising: it successfully halted the development of lupus kidney disease in vitro and in preclinical models, eliminating the need for harmful immunosuppressant drugs.

A Personalized Treatment Approach

Described as a substantial 'software upgrade' for the immune system, this therapy uses the patient's own cells, offering a personalized treatment approach. This method resonates with the growing emphasis on personalized medicine in the healthcare sector. The success of this study, published in the prestigious Nature Communications, has led to plans for clinical trials in 2026 to determine if this cell therapy can offer a long-term cure for lupus.

Implications for Other Autoimmune Diseases

Furthermore, the research team believes this method could be adapted for other autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. However, treatments would need to be individually developed for each condition, indicating a potential new direction for autoimmune disease therapy. The research benefited from the involvement of lupus patients at Monash, providing access to human lupus cells and ensuring the study closely aligned with the human disease.