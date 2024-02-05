New Book Advocates Understanding Dementia Patients to Improve Care and Reduce Overmedication

In a bid to revolutionize the approach towards dementia care, Associate Professor Stephen Macfarlane, head of Dementia Support Australia's clinical services, has co-authored a book emphasizing the need to understand individuals with dementia as a key step in managing their care. The book, a part of a larger mission to shift aged care homes and carers' focus from the behaviors to the person behind them, brings to light the often-overlooked issue of overmedication in dementia treatment.

Reframing Dementia Care

The book centers around non-pharmacological interventions to address the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD). It reveals a staggering statistic: up to 90% of people with dementia experience BPSD, which can lead to inappropriate medication or restraints. This issue was highlighted as a significant concern in the 2021 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety report.

Workshops for Better Care Practices

In a move to encourage better care practices, Dementia Support Australia is hosting free workshops for dementia carers in Burnie and Launceston, Tasmania, in February. The workshops aim to equip carers with the knowledge to recognize and respond to changes in behavior, and where to seek further advice.

Advocating Non-Pharmacological Interventions

Non-pharmacological interventions, such as regular physical activity and music therapy, are strongly advocated over medication in managing problem behaviors associated with BPSD. Separate workshops have been organized for family and community carers and healthcare professionals, fostering an environment of learning and support. The mission here is clear: understanding and caring for the individual with dementia, rather than focusing solely on the condition's symptoms.