Netanyahu Admits Unintentional Strike Killing 7 Aid Workers, Including Australian, in Gaza

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly acknowledged an Israeli military operation in Gaza that resulted in the unintended deaths of seven humanitarian aid workers, among them one Australian, sparking international outcry and calls for accountability. This admission comes amid escalating tensions and the broader context of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen numerous casualties on both sides.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The strike, which occurred this past week, targeted a convoy of the World Central Kitchen, a renowned humanitarian organization dedicated to providing meals in the wake of disasters. The victims were actively involved in food distribution efforts in Gaza, having just completed a delivery by sea moments before the attack. The Israeli Prime Minister described the event as a tragic mistake, emphasizing the unintentional nature of the strike amidst the chaos of ongoing military operations.

International Reaction and Calls for Action

