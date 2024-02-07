Net-Zero Transition to Fuel Investment Growth in Australia's Utility and Mining Sectors

Australia's march towards a net-zero economy could be a boon for the utilities and mining sectors, a fresh Deloitte Access Economics report suggests. The Investment Monitor report, penned by Stephen Smith, earmarks these sectors as potential growth hotspots, even as a possible downturn in the broader business cycle looms.

Green Energy Projects Galore

Highlighting that all Australian states and territories have substantial clean energy projects either underway or in the pipeline, the report underscores the country's commitment to not only slashing greenhouse gas emissions but also fuelling future economic growth. The report details 60 confirmed utility projects worth a staggering $46.1 billion and 143 planned projects valued at an even more impressive $94.1 billion.

Among these, the $5 billion CopperString 2032 project stands out for its potential to link Queensland to a significant renewable energy zone and cut down dependence on expensive gas-fired power. The biggest projects currently under construction include the Snowy Hydro 2.0 in New South Wales, the Golden Plains Wind Farm in Victoria, and the Goyder renewables zone in South Australia.

Investing in Waste-to-Energy Plants

Western Australia is also making substantial investments in waste-to-energy plants. The shift to clean energy is expected to prompt increased investment in critical minerals and rare earths, with construction worth $29 billion and planned projects worth $25 billion in the metal projects sector.

Private Sector Plays a Pivotal Role

Despite a dip in nickel and lithium prices as a result of surging supply and dwindling demand, investment in this sphere continues unabated. The private sector, too, is playing its part, with data centre projects seeing significant investment. Microsoft has pumped $5 billion into new data centres in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, while Amazon Web Services has invested $13.2 billion in expanding its Sydney and Melbourne operations.

According to Deloitte's report, these structural changes in utilities, mining, and software could stave off a contraction in business investment. However, growth is projected to decelerate to 2.7% in 2024 and further to 1.7% in 2025.