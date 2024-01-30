Nestle's Milo Teams Up with Football Australia's MiniRoos Amid Rising Football Participation

Football Australia and Nestle's Milo have joined forces in a significant partnership, with the latter becoming the official partner of the MiniRoos, Australia's junior football program. This collaboration has emerged at a time when football participation in Australia is witnessing a substantial upswing, having grown by 12% in 2023 to encompass 1.72 million participants. Particularly noteworthy is the MiniRoos program, which saw the involvement of nearly 240,000 children aged between 4 and 12 of all abilities.
Milo and Football Australia: A Powerful Union
The partnership between Milo and Football Australia marks the end of Milo's 25-year alliance with Cricket Australia in 2018. This new affiliation serves as a testament to the brands' shared values and commitment towards nurturing grassroots sports and shaping the future of football in the country. Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, extolled the collaboration as a union of two much-loved Australian brands that have the potential to further the participation of girls and boys in football and contribute to the sports' growth at the youth and senior levels.
The Impact of the Partnership
The partnership with Milo is expected to infuse fresh vitality into the MiniRoos Kick-Off, Club, and Sporting Schools programs. Nestle's Milo will have notable visibility in participant and coaching apparel, event sampling opportunities, educational resources, and Football Australia's digital and social media platforms. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Football Australia's efforts to collaborate with brands that resonate with their values and vision.
A Boost for Grassroots Sports
Nestle's dairy business manager, Rebecca Dobbins, expressed her excitement for the partnership, highlighting Milo's long-established commitment to supporting grassroots sports activities and instilling sports values in everyday life. The surge in football registrations, partly propelled by the Commbank Matilda's 2023 Women's World Cup campaign and the Subway Socceroos' performance in the men's Asian Cup, underscores the potential impact of this partnership on Australia's sporting landscape.