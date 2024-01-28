Neo-Nazis in Balaclavas Reported in Sydney for Third Consecutive Day

In a disconcerting series of events, Sydney has witnessed the presence of a group of individuals in balaclavas, identified as neo-Nazis, for three consecutive days. The city's tranquility has been disrupted by their public gatherings, prompting authorities to take stern action and issue warnings about unmasking these individuals.

Neo-Nazis Test Sydney's Patience

The group, identified as the National Socialist Network, led by Thomas Sewell, has been involved in multiple incidents, including a train demonstration on Australia Day. The group was seen in black clothing, chanting and waving Australian flags, in North Turramurra and Artarmon. Authorities served Public Safety Order extensions, banning members from certain parts of Sydney.

NSW Premier Chris Minns strongly denounced the acts and pledged to take decisive action against such behavior. The Premier's resolve was echoed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who joined in condemning the group's actions.

Rising Concerns Over Genocidal Antisemitism

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry expressed grave concern over the rise of genocidal antisemitism. The NSW government is reviewing laws against racially motivated threats and violence in light of these events. These developments highlight the potential for unrest and the provocative nature of the group's ideology and symbolism.

Authorities Stand Vigilant

At least 20 masked men congregated at Artarmon Reserve in Sydney, prompting a police operation and strong condemnation from NSW Premier Chris Minns. This marked the group's third consecutive day of public gatherings in Sydney, with the police issuing Public Safety Orders to the participants. The Premier expressed a desire to alter anti-vilification laws to outlaw Nazi gestures and symbols in New South Wales.

On Australia Day, members of the group were seen boarding a train in Sydney, wearing balaclavas and carrying shields and flags. Police intercepted the train at North Sydney station, arresting six members. Thomas Sewell, the group's leader, was served with a public safety order, banning him from attending any Australia Day events.

The events in Sydney over the past days raise serious concerns about the spread of lies, hatred, and fear by violent movements. They underscore the need for public vigilance and the enforcement of laws to maintain public order and prevent hate crimes. As the situation unfolds, law enforcement and community leaders are closely monitoring to ensure the safety of the public and to respond appropriately to any incidents that may occur.