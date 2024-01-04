Near-Drowning at Port Coogee Marina: A Stark Reminder of Rising Drowning Incidents

In a heart-stopping event at Port Coogee Marina in Perth, two five-year-old girls came frightfully close to drowning. The girls, while playing in the water, found themselves in a perilous situation, unintentionally pushing each other under the surface. As fear overtook them, both ingested water, setting the stage for a potential catastrophe.

Quick-Thinking Bystanders

A family member, sensing the looming danger, reached out to Adrian and Jenny Hills who were nearby. The Hills were asked to fetch a defibrillator to potentially resuscitate the girls. Fortunately, by the time they arrived at the scene, the girls had vomited the water and were no more than shaken. The Hills, however, remained with the girls, helping them regain their composure until paramedics arrived, rendering the use of the defibrillator redundant.

A Tragic Trend

The incident occurred in the backdrop of a separate and deeply tragic event where two children drowned in Swan River near Burswood Park Playground on New Year’s Eve. Both children, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were known to each other but unrelated. Disturbingly, both children were Syrian refugees who had found sanctuary in Australia from the civil war back home.

Drowning Incidents on the Rise

These incidents underscore a worrying trend in Australia’s waters. A recent report by Royal Life Saving Australia recorded 38 deaths due to drowning since December, a steep increase from 33 the previous year. The rising incidents of drowning in Australian waters have prompted calls for greater vigilance and measures to ensure safety.