NBN Predicted to Boost Australia's Economy by $400B Despite User Decline

Amidst a decline in users, Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) is predicted to bring a $400 billion boost to the country's economy by 2030, according to a study commissioned by NBN Co and conducted by Accenture. The research suggests that even a 1 Mbps increase in average broadband speed can bolster Australia's GDP by 0.04% on average, equating to an economic uplift of approximately $122 billion between 2012 and 2022.

Driving Australia's Digital Capabilities

Stephen Rue, CEO of NBN Co, underscored the importance of the network in propelling Australia's digital abilities forward. He pointed out the network's remarkable impact on remote work, particularly benefiting rural areas and disadvantaged communities. The Accenture study indicates that the NBN could underpin the creation of 113,000 jobs and 55,000 new businesses from 2024 to 2030, with a stronger influence on female employment due to improved access to flexible work and online education.

Users Save Money, But Decline Persists

Additionally, the study reports that users save an average of $2580 annually by cutting down on travel and other expenses. Despite these positive projections, NBN is grappling with a drop in users. Several customers are seeking alternatives like Starlink due to recent price increases and the quest for more reliable options. This slump in users is mirrored in the data, with roughly 15,000 fewer premises activated on the NBN from October 2023 to January 2024.

Challenges Ahead for NBN Co

As the NBN carries on with upgrading its infrastructure, discussions surrounding pricing and political issues continue unabated. The opposition has lambasted the government for price hikes that hit low-income users hardest. With these challenges ahead, the success of NBN Co's projected economic impact heavily depends on its ability to retain consumers and continue to enhance its services and infrastructure.