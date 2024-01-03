NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes

In an unprecedented move, thousands of Australians have severed their ties with the National Broadband Network (NBN) prompted by recent price hikes sanctioned by the federal government. This historic downturn has seen the service connections to existing properties decline by over 30,000 in the year 2023. This occurrence marks the first instance of customer loss in that category for the NBN.

A Blow to NBN’s Satellite Sector

Not only did the NBN witness a slump in its main service, but its satellite sector took a significant hit as well. The sector experienced a drop of 12 percent in its customer base during the last year. This downturn followed the decision allowing retailers to escalate their prices by as much as 10 percent.

5G Coverage and Digital Communication Landscape

Contrasting the NBN scenario, the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s (ACMA) reports demonstrate a thriving 5G network landscape. By 2023, over 85% of the Australian population was under 5G coverage and a considerable 81% of Australian households adopted an NBN connection. The data consumption and network expansion have seen considerable developments with Australians downloading approximately 12.9 million terabytes of data in the three months leading up to June 2023. In the same vein, the mobile services landscape has also grown, with 39.6 million mobile services in operation by the end of 2022, with a 36% uptake of 5G in 2023.

Future Outlook

As the digital communication landscape evolves with shifts in mobile and app usage, NBN customers are bracing themselves for another round of price hikes scheduled for July. The question remains whether this will further impact the NBN’s customer base and whether alternatives like 5G will continue to thrive.