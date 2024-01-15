en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Navigating the Winds of Change: Australia’s Property Market in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Navigating the Winds of Change: Australia’s Property Market in 2024

In 2024, Australia’s property market is set to witness a significant shift, characterized by rising rental prices and a dip in house prices in certain cities. The Housing Boom and Bust Report 2024 from SQM Research projects a national rental price surge of 7 to 10 per cent. Among the capital cities, Perth is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with tenant costs predicted to climb by 10 to 15 per cent.

Implications of Housing Market Trends

Simultaneously, Sydney and Melbourne may observe a decrease in house prices by up to 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. Amid these fluctuations, the housing construction pipeline is expected to hit a low point, with the lowest output in 11 years. This comes despite the federal government’s promise to construct 1.2 million homes by 2027.

The report also underscores that only Perth and Brisbane are expected to see house price growth in 2024. This forecast is attributed to a recovering Chinese economy and a tight rental market in Perth.

Perth’s Residential Property Market in 2024

Despite economic and inflationary concerns, Perth’s residential property market is predicted to continue growing. This growth is due to a paucity of new apartments, strong demand, and high immigration. The rise in construction and development costs, record-low vacancy rates, high rental growth, and affordability issues are also discussed. With the upcoming federal and WA elections in 2025, housing supply and affordability are likely to be key policy issues.

Looking Ahead: Forecasting the 2024 Market

As we delve into 2024, the Australian housing market presents a moderated growth landscape, shaped by a mixture of economic factors and divergent regional markets. Contrary to 2023’s forecasts, the property market demonstrated resilience, marked by an absence of forced sales and an unexpected rise in price growth and demand.

The year 2024 might witness two distinct phases due to economic factors such as high interest rates and weaker conditions, which could challenge housing activity, especially in the first half of the year. The second half of 2024 could see the enactment of stage three tax cuts, primarily benefiting higher-income earners and possibly stimulating demand for pricier housing, thereby aiding home price growth.

Even though construction cost increases are slowing down, the construction sector continues to face challenges. The rental market shows signs of a gradual deceleration in rent increases, indicating a potential period of relief. On the investment front, a trend of landlords exiting the real estate market has been observed, driven by higher interest rates, increased land taxes, and the allure of cashing in on recent property value spikes. Nevertheless, new investors, who began entering the market in 2023, are expected to fortify their presence in 2024.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
24 mins ago
Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds
Residents of Lancaster County are bracing for up to 3 inches of snow, following a weekend characterized by high winds. This forecast, according to AccuWeather, predicts that the snowfall will span late Monday night to Tuesday evening, specifically from 11 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Calm Before The Snowstorm Monday’s weather is expected
Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds
Man in Skid-Steer Loader Goes on Rampage in Lincoln, Nebraska
29 mins ago
Man in Skid-Steer Loader Goes on Rampage in Lincoln, Nebraska
Father of Late NYPD Officer James Zadroga Killed in Tragic Accident
37 mins ago
Father of Late NYPD Officer James Zadroga Killed in Tragic Accident
VTA Bus Catches Fire at Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose
24 mins ago
VTA Bus Catches Fire at Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose
Paulding County House Fire Claims Life: Tragic Death of 59-Year-Old Man
28 mins ago
Paulding County House Fire Claims Life: Tragic Death of 59-Year-Old Man
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
28 mins ago
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
10 seconds
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
1 min
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
5 mins
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
8 mins
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
10 mins
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
10 mins
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
11 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
11 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app