Navigating the Winds of Change: Australia’s Property Market in 2024

In 2024, Australia’s property market is set to witness a significant shift, characterized by rising rental prices and a dip in house prices in certain cities. The Housing Boom and Bust Report 2024 from SQM Research projects a national rental price surge of 7 to 10 per cent. Among the capital cities, Perth is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with tenant costs predicted to climb by 10 to 15 per cent.

Implications of Housing Market Trends

Simultaneously, Sydney and Melbourne may observe a decrease in house prices by up to 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. Amid these fluctuations, the housing construction pipeline is expected to hit a low point, with the lowest output in 11 years. This comes despite the federal government’s promise to construct 1.2 million homes by 2027.

The report also underscores that only Perth and Brisbane are expected to see house price growth in 2024. This forecast is attributed to a recovering Chinese economy and a tight rental market in Perth.

Perth’s Residential Property Market in 2024

Despite economic and inflationary concerns, Perth’s residential property market is predicted to continue growing. This growth is due to a paucity of new apartments, strong demand, and high immigration. The rise in construction and development costs, record-low vacancy rates, high rental growth, and affordability issues are also discussed. With the upcoming federal and WA elections in 2025, housing supply and affordability are likely to be key policy issues.

Looking Ahead: Forecasting the 2024 Market

As we delve into 2024, the Australian housing market presents a moderated growth landscape, shaped by a mixture of economic factors and divergent regional markets. Contrary to 2023’s forecasts, the property market demonstrated resilience, marked by an absence of forced sales and an unexpected rise in price growth and demand.

The year 2024 might witness two distinct phases due to economic factors such as high interest rates and weaker conditions, which could challenge housing activity, especially in the first half of the year. The second half of 2024 could see the enactment of stage three tax cuts, primarily benefiting higher-income earners and possibly stimulating demand for pricier housing, thereby aiding home price growth.

Even though construction cost increases are slowing down, the construction sector continues to face challenges. The rental market shows signs of a gradual deceleration in rent increases, indicating a potential period of relief. On the investment front, a trend of landlords exiting the real estate market has been observed, driven by higher interest rates, increased land taxes, and the allure of cashing in on recent property value spikes. Nevertheless, new investors, who began entering the market in 2023, are expected to fortify their presence in 2024.