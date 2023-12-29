en English
Australia

Navigating the Sands of Summer: A Guide to Beach Etiquette

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:35 am EST
Navigating the Sands of Summer: A Guide to Beach Etiquette

As the mercury rises across Australia, millions find solace in the cool embrace of the nation’s beaches. However, the seashore’s allure can often lead to an overwhelming concentration of beachgoers, requiring a delicate balance of etiquette to maintain a harmonious atmosphere. Anna Musson, an esteemed etiquette expert, has stepped in to provide guidance on navigating through the crowded sands of summer.

Maintaining Personal Space

One of the fundamental aspects of beach etiquette revolves around maintaining appropriate distance. Musson advises that if you find yourself capable of reading someone’s texts, you’ve ventured too close, particularly in shaded areas under trees. This advice serves as a reminder that even in public spaces, respect for personal boundaries is paramount.

Handling Disruptions

With children often being a major part of the beach-going crowd, managing disturbances can be tricky. Musson suggests a nuanced approach: speak directly to those over 10 years old if they’re causing a ruckus, while gently broaching the subject with the parents of younger kids. The key, she emphasizes, is to avoid correcting other people’s children directly, and if the situation remains unresolved, consider moving to a different area.

Public Displays of Affection and Nudity

Public displays of affection, according to Musson, require discretion, especially when in areas heavily populated by families. The same principle applies to public nudity, where respect for others around you should guide your actions. Musson makes a light-hearted, yet important, reminder: always use sunscreen.

Music, Sports, and Shared Spaces

On the topic of music, Musson gives the go-ahead, provided it isn’t offensive or restricted to a niche genre that might not be widely appreciated. She urges paddleboarders to be aware of their surroundings, particularly around children, and to steer clear of designated swimming areas with their surf craft. In conclusion, Musson encourages beachgoers to embrace the communal spirit of the beach, including shared barbecues and even joining in on a neighbor’s feast. After all, it’s all part of the beach experience.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

