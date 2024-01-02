en English
Australia

Navigating the Future: 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Navigating the Future: 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market

As the calendar turns to 2024, eyes are on Australia’s property market. Following an 8.1% increase in house prices in 2023, experts are predicting a slower pace of growth in the upcoming year due to high interest rates and weaker economic conditions. A comprehensive look at the trends and patterns of the past year offers an intriguing glimpse into what the future holds for homeowners, investors, and industry stakeholders.

2023: A Year of Growth

Australia’s property market saw an overall growth of 8.1% in 2023, with Perth leading the charge with a staggering 15.2% increase. The median home value in Sydney reached $1.12 million, maintaining its position as the country’s most expensive city for property buyers. However, the growth was not uniform. Five of the country’s eight capitals recorded values below record highs, and the end of the year saw the smallest increase in property prices since values started rising in February, signaling a potential cooling in the market.

Challenges for Renters

Rent prices mirrored the surge in property values, increasing by 8.3% nationally and making Perth the most challenging market for renters. The increase in rent rates was driven, in part, by the influx of more than 600,000 new migrants in the last two years, adding significant pressure to the rental market.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Predictions

Predictions for 2024 point to a more moderate pace of house price growth. Factors contributing to the projected slowdown include an anticipated rise in interest rates and a potential increase in Australia’s housing supply. Despite the government’s commitment to deliver 1.2 million new homes over the next five years, this target is looking uncertain due to construction cost hikes and builders falling into liquidation. As a result, Australia’s property market in 2024 may look strikingly different from the previous year, with implications for investors, homeowners, and renters alike.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

