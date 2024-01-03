Navigating SMSF Property Acquisition: An Expert’s Insight

How can a self-managed super fund (SMSF) acquire an Airbnb property from a related party, such as its member? Bryce Figot, a special counsel with DBA Lawyers, addresses this complex question, unveiling the intricate exceptions and requirements that set the course for such transactions.

Business Real Property: A Key Exception

Generally, SMSF trustees are barred from acquiring assets from related parties. But an exception arises if the asset in question is a ‘business real property.’ This term refers to a property that is used wholly and exclusively in a business. For instance, a medical practice owned by a doctor could qualify as a business real property, enabling its acquisition by the doctor’s SMSF.

For an Airbnb property to fall under this category, it would need to be leased to a business. This could be a business run by a family member, provided it has a formal lease, an Australian business number, and adheres to proper business declarations.

Loan Arrangements and Compliance

If the Airbnb property is mortgaged, the acquisition process becomes more convoluted. A limited recourse borrowing arrangement must be set up for the SMSF to acquire it. This arrangement curbs the bank’s rights to recover the mortgage debt, safeguarding other SMSF assets.

Figot emphasizes the importance of arm’s length transactions in these cases. Any property owned by an SMSF must comply with strict superannuation laws, which include regular rent payments and rigorous financial record-keeping.

Varying Stamp Duty Implications

The transfer of properties into an SMSF also carries stamp duty implications, which differ from state to state. Some states offer exemptions or concessions, making it crucial for SMSF trustees to familiarize themselves with their local laws.

In the labyrinth of SMSF property acquisition, Figot’s insights offer a map. But as with any financial decision, consulting with a specialist in the field is advisable to ensure compliance with all necessary regulations and to maximize financial benefits.