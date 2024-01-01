en English
Australia

Navigating Peaks and Troughs: Australia’s Property Market in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
In an unpredictable turn of events, the Australian property market is bracing for a year of highs and lows in 2024 as it grapples with declining interest rates and a recent deceleration in price growth. Last year, the Home Value Index got a boost of 8.1% on a national scale. Melbourne, however, bucked the trend with plummeting prices in the last quarter, while Sydney recorded a marginal 0.2% rise in December. The cities of Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane concluded the year at unprecedented highs.

Impact of Migration and Interest Rates

In the fiscal year 2022-23, net migration touched a record-breaking 510,000, stimulating further demand. However, Tim Lawless, Research Director at CoreLogic, warns that forecasting price trends for 2024 may not be a cakewalk, especially with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) likely to slash rates further. This comes alongside the government’s mid-year economic report that projects a sharp decrease in net migration to 375,000 this year and 250,000 the next, significantly affecting the rental market.

The Rental Market and Household Income

In 2023, rents spiraled upward by 8.3% nationwide. Perth emerged as the tightest market for rentals. The share of household income needed to service a new mortgage was nearly at a record peak of 46.2% as of September 2022. Similarly, the portion of income set aside for rental payments hovered near its historic apex of 31%. According to Lawless, it’s challenging to envision a drop in national rents until there’s a substantial response in supply.

Property Market Predictions for 2024

Property pundits have voiced their expectations for the Sunshine Coast property market in 2024, following an unexpected year in real estate. Median prices soared to record levels in 2023, according to Ray White data. Property values escalated due to supply and demand dynamics, with a limited number of homes and a surge in population. Rising construction costs have pushed many people into the established home market. Property prices are expected to continue their upward trend in 2024, with interest rates potentially being cut earlier than anticipated.

In summary, Australia’s property market is poised for a year of uncertainty in 2024, with falling interest rates, declining net migration, and record household income requirements for mortgages and rentals. Despite these challenges, experts predict continued growth in property prices, although at a slower pace than in the pandemic growth phase.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

